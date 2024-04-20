Organizers prepare for Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people have traveled to the area for the Food Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon. On Friday, April 19, organizers, volunteers, and racers were already getting ready for the event at Elmwood Park.

Saturday's race will mark the 15th running of the Blue Ridge Marathon. According to organizers, with 7,400 feet of elevation, the race has the most elevation change of any in the country.









“We wanted to make it like you were running a postcard, so we wanted to show off the downtown, our greenways, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the neighborhoods,” said Pete Eshelman, Director of Play Outside Foundation.

Organizers were hard at work getting ready for the Saturday event. They say they’ll have 100 workers on the course as well as police, fire, and EMS presence.

“It takes a whole village to put on an event like this. The whole city of Roanoke,” said Kait Pedigo, event manager of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon.

While it is promoted as a marathon, the race also includes a half marathon and a 10k. If neither is your speed, an “America’s Slowest 5k” will be held on Sunday, April 21 at Black Dog Salvage.

The race will begin tomorrow morning at 7:35. Organizers expect 3,000 coming from 42 states and 8 different countries

“It’s kinda cool to see other people come from out of town and talk about how pretty it is, and it’s nice to take a step back to admire the vistas and such,” said one race participant.

A lot of first-timers said they have been putting in the work to join the completed marathon community as well.

“I’ve never done a full marathon, and I’ve lived in Roanoke for 5 years. I’ve always heard about this. It seemed kind of insane, but I figured it would be a good challenge to take,” said one racer.

“Our goal is to finish. I’m not as competitive as other folks, but my goal is to finish and you’re doing something good for yourself,” said another.

All in all — racers say this event brings a sense of community.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone after the race. Hopefully, everyone enjoys a beer or a non-alcoholic beverage and we can just enjoy the sun and celebrate that we got through it together,” one first-time racer said.

