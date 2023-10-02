Will Oregon vs. Washington be the ESPN College GameDay location in Week 7?

We had an idea before the 2023 college football season that this was a possibility, and after seeing both teams on the field for a couple of weeks, there was a good feeling that this could actually happen.

Now, as the No. 8 Washington Huskies and No. 9 Oregon Ducks get set to square off after the bye week, we can officially ask the question — will Seattle be host to ESPN’s College GameDay in Week 7 for this matchup that will likely be one of the biggest games of the year?

It’s a fair question to ask. Neither the Ducks nor the Huskies have been featured on the show yet, but they are both undoubtedly among the best teams in the nation. Let’s take a look at the top marquee games in Week 7 and try to determine where GameDay will land.

No. 7 USC vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

(Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The Case For: I’m not going to lie, it’s going to be incredibly hard for ESPN to pass on this game. Both Notre Dame and USC are among the biggest brands in all of sports, and both teams could very well be in the top 10 by the time they meet in two weeks. This is undoubtedly the top game other than Oregon vs. Washington on the slate.

The Case Against: The biggest case against ESPN choosing this game as a site for GameDay is the fact that they’ve featured a Notre Dame game in each of the last two weekends. In Week 4, they went to South Bend for the matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame, and this past week they were at Duke’s campus to see the Blue Devils take on the Fighting Irish. I find it hard to believe that they’d go to a Notre Dame sight for the third time in five weeks.

No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 Oregon

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

The Case For: Based on national rankings and overall ramifications for both the Pac-12 Championship and College Football Playoff, there’s a real argument that this is among the most important college football games this season, not just this week.

The Case Against: I think the No. 1 case against this game not being a site for GameDay is the fact that ESPN couldn’t pass up on the Notre Dame vs. USC rivalry. Outside of that, though, I don’t see a reason why this isn’t the choice.

No. 13 North Carolina vs. No. 17 Miami

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Case For: The ACC may not be as strong as the Pac-12, but this game between UNC and Miami will likely have some big ramifications in the conference, though both teams are going to have to chase Florida State for the top spot.

The Case Against: While this game might be interesting in a regional view of things, I don’t know that Drake Maye vs. Tyler Van Dyke will get the same type of draw that Bo Nix and Michael Penix would.

No. 16 Oregon State vs. UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Case For: By the time this game rolls around, both teams could very well be 6-1 and ranked inside the top 25 once again. They’ve got great QB stories and it will be the last time we see them play each other for quite a while.

The Case Against: If the best case for this game is that it’s a top-25 matchup with two good quarterbacks and a potential impact on the Pac-12 race, then there’s no chance it is getting GameDay. It pales in comparison to Oregon vs. Washington.

No. 18 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

The Case For: If Texas A&M is able to pull off an upset over Alabama this week, then they will enter that game vs. Tennessee as a top-25 team with a 5-1 record. That SEC matchup has the makings of a great GameDay location.

The Case Against: Betting on Texas A&M to do anything of substance on the field, especially with QB Connor Weigman out for the season, doesn’t sound like a smart move in my opinion. Chances are this is a matchup between a 5-1 Tennessee and 3-2 Texas A&M.

Our Final Verdict

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Our Pick: Oregon vs. Washington

I seriously think that this is the most reasonable option on the board. While Notre Dame vs. USC will be a great game, and one of the best non-conference games of the entire season, the fact that ESPN has been around the Fighting Irish a lot recently makes me think that they won’t go back to that well. On top of that reasoning, the fact that you get Bo Nix vs. Michael Penix Jr., two of the top passing and scoring offenses in the nation, and a potential preview of the Pac-12 Championship Game makes this an easy call for me.

Take ESPN College GameDay up to Seattle, you won’t regret it.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire