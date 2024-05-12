Oregon and USC to battle it out for another Mater Dei star in 2025 class

The Oregon Ducks have found a lot of success in recent years when it comes to landing top-rated prospects from Mater Dei High School in California and taking them away from Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, who have the major geographical advantage.

It looks like Dan Lanning is working to do it once again, as well.

On Sunday, 4-star cornerback Chuck McDonald announced his top four schools, listing Oregon alongside USC, Georgia, and Alabama. McDonald, who stands at 6-foot, 180 pounds, is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 88 overall player and the No. 9 CB in the class of 2025.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei DB Chuck McDonald cut his list of schools down to four with all four official trips locked in and broke down each of his finalists https://t.co/HUSZ6U9SvE pic.twitter.com/I4Xdyzlh49 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 12, 2024

A couple of weeks ago, the Ducks beat out USC in the recruitment for Mater Dei 4-star EDGE Nasir Wyatt, the No. 70 player in the class. Over the past couple of years, they’ve also landed 5-star DL Aydin Breland and 3-star WR Jack Ressler. Oregon is also in the running for 4-star WR Marcus Harris and 4-star RB Jordon Davison, both of whom are Mater Dei players as well.

Currently, the Ducks have the No. 16 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.

