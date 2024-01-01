Oregon scores 45 unanswered points in rout over Liberty in 53rd Fiesta Bowl

No. 8 Oregon looked like it couldn’t catch up with No. 23 Liberty’s blazing run game in the first drive of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, but after the jitters settled, Oregon took over.

The Ducks scored 45 unanswered points following Liberty’s missed point after attempt and went on to win 45-6 on Monday at State Farm Stadium.

Liberty had a chance to feed into the underdog role and upset Oregon, and it looked like the nation’s best run game had the Ducks flat-footed in the first few drives as Liberty racked up 69 rushing yards in the first quarter. But four offensive penalties in the first quarter disrupted the flow and cost the Flames 32 yards.

There also wasn’t an answer from Liberty’s defense when Oregon’s offense started to heat up.

The biggest of big plays from Oregon came when Bo Nix threw a deep pass to the left for Gary Bryant Jr. for 50 yards. Bryant Jr.’s catch was part of a five-play, 95-yard drive that ended with Kenyon Sadiq giving Oregon a 24-point cushion at 3:50 on his 3-yard catch.

Nix capped off his storied college career with his 61st start — an NCAA record — and threw five touchdown passes on 363 yards.

Other than Bucky Irving’s short run in the fourth quarter, Nix threw all of Oregon’s touchdown passes and tied for the most in Fiesta Bowl history. He led Oregon to a 45-6 lead before handing the ball over to true freshman Austin Novosad with over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bo Nix, Oregon rout Liberty in 53rd Fiesta Bowl