Oregon QB commit Akili Smith Jr. earns 2024 Elite 11 Finals invitation

One of the most notable members of the Oregon Ducks’ 2025 recruiting class has earned an elite invitation that is coveted in the recruiting world.

4-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. announced on Wednesday that he received an invite to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles later this year. The best of the best passers in the nation will be in attendance at the camp, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this summer.

Smith Jr., the son of Oregon legend Akili Smith, has been committed to the Ducks since July of 2023. He is rated by the 247Sports composite as the No. 78 overall player in the class of 2025, and the No. 8 quarterback.

Smith Jr. will join the likes of USC commit Julian Lewis, Ohio State pledge Tavien St. Clair, Notre Dame commit Deuce Knight, Texas A&M commit Husan Longstreet, Texas commit K.J. Lacey, and SMU commit Keelon Russell, among others.

