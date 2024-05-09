Oregon lands among top schools for 4-star WR Donovan Olugbode

We’re still in the early stages of the 2025 recruiting cycle, but the Oregon Ducks are picking up some steam. Junior Adams, the Ducks’ wide receiver’s coach has been especially effective so far, securing three commitments, and landing in the top five of Donovan Olugbode, a 4-star receiver.

Originally from Aurora, Illinois, Olugbode transferred to IMG Academy — a blue chip factory — as a sophomore. In his two seasons at IMG, Olugbode has earned himself a high volume of targets and receptions, especially for someone in such a loaded receiving corps.

2025 recruits still have a full season to play before choosing schools, but as of now, Olugbode is ranked as the No. 27 wide receiver by 247Sports, and On3Sports has him at No. 23. Alongside Oregon in his top-five, Olugbode listed Washington and USC, two rivals the Ducks won’t want to lose a recruiting battle with.

On tape, Olugbode’s hands stand out the most. No matter the degree of difficulty, Olugbode seems to haul it in if his quarterback gives him a chance, and with his length and wingspan, his catch radius is massive. His ability to track the ball, especially on deep throws is impressive as well. Some scouts have concerns about Olugbode’s speed, but in high school, it hasn’t been a problem.

In the class of 2025, Oregon already has three wide receiver commits: Dallas Wilson, Isaiah Mozee, and Cooper Perry, and they’ll be joining an already crowded room. Wilson (No. 6) and Mozee (No. 22) are rated higher than Olugbode by 247Sports, but On3Sports has him above Mozee.

If Olugbode chooses the Ducks, it will be difficult for him, along with the rest of Oregon’s 2025 WR recruits, to break into the starting lineup. But in the transfer portal era, overloading at wide receiver may be a good strategy, because it ensures heavy competition and that the best will rise to the top.

