Oregon football's Dan Lanning to compete in Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks April 11 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene.

The day after Oregon's spring game, head coach Dan Lanning will fly out to Atlanta to compete with 22 other current and former football coaches at the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament.

Lanning will make his first appearance at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta later this month after wrapping up spring practice in Eugene with the Oregon spring game April 27 at Autzen Stadium.

A field of 23 current and former college football coaches —including Shane Beamer, P.J. Fleck, Urban Meyer, Kirby Smart and Mike Norvell — will compete for a share of a $300,000 charity purse for their individual charities.

Lanning's charity of choice is the OHSU Foundation — Knight Cancer Institute.

The annual golf event will be played in two-man scramble format in an 18-hole tournament using the Stableford scoring system. Pairings for the 2024 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge will be announced prior to the tournament.

