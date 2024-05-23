Oregon football planning a “blackout” when Ohio State comes to town

The pieces are coming together for the 2024 college football season. Networks are busy snatching up prime matchups for broadcast while athletic departments are prepping for a season that is just 100 days away.

One of the most anticipated games of the year will be featured on October 12 when Ohio State heads to Eugene to face Oregon. The Buckeyes were supposed to travel to Autzen in 2020, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19. The Ducks are a team of a 1000 uniform combinations and it looks as if they are planning a “blackout” for the OSU game.

For all home games on the Oregon football website, fans are given instructions on what color to wear to games. For Ohio State, two simple words: “Wear Black”.

Looks like Oregon will be doing a Black Out for the Ohio State game.

Will this be a night game? pic.twitter.com/GX4iDOw6WR — jbook™ (@jbook37) May 23, 2024

The Buckeyes have faced Oregon 10 times dating all the way back to 1958. Ohio State has come out on top nine of those games with the Duck’s lone win coming in the most recent edition back in 2021 by a score of 35-28.

This will be only the second time ever that OSU has traveled to Eugene. The first time was in 1967 when the Bucks put a 30-0 whoopin’ on the Ducks. We’ll see if Ohio State can bring the same kind of mojo to Autzen in October.

