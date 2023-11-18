Oregon football live updates: No. 6 Ducks at ASU Sun Devils
Following a 36-27 victory over USC, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12 ) will hit the road to take on an old friend in coach Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7, 2-5) in Tempe at 1 p.m. Saturday.
If Oregon beats Arizona State in their matchup at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Washington beats Oregon State in Corvallis and Utah defeats Arizona in Tucson, the Ducks will play for the conference title against the Huskies on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.
It would be a rematch of the their only loss this season, when a missed field goal as time expired sent Washington to a 36-33 win in Seattle on Oct. 14.
Follow along for live updates as the Ducks take on ASU.
12:30 p.m.: Oregon football at ASU kickoff time set
Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. in Tempe as Oregon football is set to face Arizona State. The game will be televised on Fox.
This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon football at Arizona State: Updates, score, photos