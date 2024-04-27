Oregon S Evan Williams selected by Green Bay Packers with No. 111 pick

Former Oregon Ducks safety Evan Williams got the call he had been waiting for on Saturday morning, with the Green Bay Packers selecting him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 111 pick.

Williams’ career at Oregon was short, spending just one year with the Ducks after transferring from the Fresno State Bulldogs ahead of the 2023 season, but his time in Eugene was impactful. Williams played in 13 games for the Ducks. racking up a team-high 82 tackles with 5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

In total, Williams had an incredibly productive career between the Bulldogs and Ducks, totaling 308 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 4 interceptions across five years.

