How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 17 action

The 2022 NFL season is just one week away from completion, as the playoff picture is now nearly solidified in what has been a wild season on the gridiron.

Over 20 different Oregon Ducks alumni suited up in the NFL this year, some who played just one single game and some who have played every single snap.

Week 17 saw multiple excellent performances from Oregon alumni, including another outstanding showing from star quarterback Justin Herbert, who completed 75% of his passes while tossing a pair of touchdowns.

Outside of that, we saw a nice game from rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and another strong performance from Justin Hollins, who now has 2.5 sacks in his five games with the Green Bay Packers since getting placed on waivers by the Rams.

Former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell has continued his dominance for a resurgent Detroit Lions team that dismantled Chicago this weekend. Sewell has appeared on every single offensive snap for Detroit, cementing himself as one of the best tackles in the entire league.

Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed during NFL Week 17 action:

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Cleveland Browns

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Brown was on the field for 23 offensive snaps in Cleveland’s win over Washington on Sunday, but he did not receive a target.

Brady Breeze, S, Detroit Lions

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Breeze was once again a key piece for Detroit’s special teams, appearing on 21 snaps and four more on defense. Detroit beat Chicago, 41-10.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Sewell continued his streak of playing every single offensive snap for the Lions this season, as Detroit picked up a massive 41-10 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Justin Hollins, LB, Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Kayla Wolf/Getty Images)

Hollins recorded a sack and a pair of quarterback hits for the Packers in their dismantling of the Vikings on Sunday. He now has 2.5 sacks in just five games with Green Bay.

Royce Freeman, RB, Houston Texans

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Freeman’s usage dropped as a running back on Sunday, as he totaled just seven carries for 19 yards, but he did have a season-high three receptions for 20 yards in Houston’s loss to Jacksonville.

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Buckner racked up four solo tackles and one quarterback hit for the Colts in their 38-10 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert was excellent in a crosstown rivalry game against the Rams on Sunday, completing 75% of his passes for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Chargers have now won four in a row and five of their last six.

Troy Hill, CB, Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Hill recorded a trio of solo tackles while appearing on every defensive snap for the Rams in their loss to Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday.

Hroniss Grasu, OG, Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Grasu has now appeared in three straight games for the Raiders after nearly two years of not stepping onto an NFL field. He appeared on six special teams plays for the Raiders in their 37-34 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Holland racked up seven solo tackles on 57 defensive snaps for the Dolphins on Sunday in their loss to the Saints.

Verone McKinley, FS, Miami Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

McKinley saw the field for 10 defensive snaps on Sunday in Miami’s loss to New Orleans. He did not record a tackle.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dye saw action on 16 special teams plays and one on defense in Minnesota’s loss to Green Bay. He did not record a tackle.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Mundt saw action on 18 offensive plays and 11 more on the special teams for Minnesota on Sunday, although he did not record a catch or a tackle.

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was key for New Orleans on Sunday, totaling a season-high five receptions for 62 yards in the win over Philadelphia.

Calvin Throckmorton, OL, New Orleans Saints

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Throckmorton started and played every offensive snap for the Saints on Sunday, totaling one tackle while his team secured a victory over the Eagles.

Henry Mondeaux, DT, New York Giants

Syndication: The Record

Mondeaux was on the field for 16 total snaps on Sunday, six on defense and 10 on the special teams. He recorded one combined tackle in the win over Indianapolis.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Thibodeaux had an excellent, disruptive performance for the Giants on Sunday, totaling one sack, four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defended in the 38-10 win over Indianapolis.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Armstead totaled four combined tackles and one tackle for loss in San Francisco’s narrow 37-34 win over Las Vegas on Sunday.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Lenoir totaled seven combined tackles and his second quarterback hit of the season on Sunday in SF’s win over Vegas.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire