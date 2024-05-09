Oregon Ducks offer 4-star SMU QB commit Keelon Russell

Oregon Ducks running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples might see his connection to Duncanville start to pay dividends soon.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Ducks extended a scholarship offer to 4-star QB Keelon Russell, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting class. Russell, a player at Duncanville High School in Texas, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 63 overall player and No. 7 QB in the 2025 class.

Samples, who the Ducks hired to replace Carlos Locklyn last month, is the son of legendary Texas coach Reginald Samples, who is the head coach at Duncanville HS. This school is known as a hotbed for high school talent and is currently home to 5-star WR Dakorien Moore, the No. 1 WR in the 2025 class who Oregon has been after in this cycle.

Russell is currently verbally committed to the SMU Mustangs, but it’s apparent that Oregon wants him, despite already having a commitment from 4-star QB Akili Smith Jr, an Oregon legacy player. Smith is rated by 247Sports as the No. 100 player in the 2025 class, and the No. 9 QB.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire