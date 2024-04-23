Ra’Shaad Samples’ Texas connections will be to Oregon’s benefit

There are a lot of intriguing aspects of the Ra’Shaad Samples hire for the Oregon Ducks, not the least of which is his experience both at the college and NFL level, having worked closely with Sean McVay and Kenny Dillingham over the past couple of years.

However, one of the biggest things Samples brings to the table is his ability to recruit. During his time at SMU and Arizona State, Samples was widely considered one of the best recruiters on staff, and he has an incredible ability to build relationships with players that resonate throughout their recruitment.

Not only is his recruiting a plus, but his background acts as a bonus as well.

“Texas is important to me,” Samples said. “I’ve recruited to Texas all my life since I’ve been here.”

Growing up in Texas, Samples is familiar with the football hotbed, and his dad being the legendary Reginald Samples, head coach at Duncanville, helps his connections as well.

“Just the relationship with those high school coaches in Texas,” Samples said. “I’m gonna be that guy through and through no matter where I go. It’s a part of me, so I really don’t have to take it anywhere. It just goes where I go, and I’ve had success everywhere I’ve gone in Texas.”

Currently, the Ducks are recruiting a couple of people at Duncanville, with 5-star WR Dakorien Moore being the prized recruit. However, there are a ton of players in the state of Texas that I’m sure Dan Lanning would love to land.

With a new coach who has deep connections in the Lone Star State, and a unique ability to develop those relationships with players, the arrow should certainly be pointed up.

“It starts with having real relationships,” Samples said. “Knowing who to pick up the phone and call, knowing who knows what’s going on, knowing who the champions are in every city. And I think I got that down pat in Texas.”

