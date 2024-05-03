Oregon Ducks land commitment from Michigan State DL transfer Derrick Harmon

The Oregon Ducks didn’t have a long list of needs to fill in the spring transfer portal window, but they certainly landed one of the most impactful available players, getting a commitment from former Michigan State Spartans DL Derrick Harmon.

In the early transfer window, Harmon entered the portal and looked around for a new team, ultimately taking a visit to Oregon before deciding to return to East Lansing with Jonathan Smith. After a few offseason months, though, Harmon re-entered the portal and decided to fly west to Eugene.

In two full seasons and a redshirt freshman year at Michigan State, Harmon played in 25 games as a Spartan, taking 979 defensive snaps. In his career, Harmon has tallied 71 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and forced a fumble. 247Sports ranks him as a 4-star transfer and the No. 1 defensive tackle in the portal.

While the Ducks have been incredibly successful in the portal this year, one area they could stand to address this spring was on the interior defensive line, where youth and unknown depth was prevalent. Now they get an established starter who can have a huge impact right away with Oregon

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire