Oregon Ducks denied NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 berth after double OT loss against Creighton

Despite career performances in their final games as Oregon Ducks, seniors Jermaine Couisnard and N'Faly Dante couldn't quite will Oregon to victory Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 11 Ducks fell to No. 3 Creighton, 86-73 in double overtime at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Winners of four straight do-or-die games dating back to the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals, the Ducks couldn't keep the magical run going and ran out of gas in the second overtime period after battling for 50 minutes of game time.

Oregon Ducks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) drives to the basket against Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) during the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena March 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jermaine Couisnard, N'Faly Dante combine to score 60 for the Ducks

Couisnard scored a game-high 32 points on 13 for 33 shooting from the field, and Dante had 28 points and 20 rebounds in another career performance. The seniors scored all but two points for the Ducks in the second half and overtime, with the only points outside of the duo coming from a Jadrian Tracey shot in the first overtime period.

When all was said and done, Couisnard and Dante combined for 60 of Oregon's 73 total points and 28 of the team's 43 total rebounds.

"I made some coaching mistakes, and I'm going to have to live with that," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "Because those two guys — everybody talks about the last couple weeks like that's the only time those two guys played. I mean, they've been playing their tails off all year. We've been riding them all year. So it was special to watch those two guys."

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman talks to a referee during the second half of the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena March 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Creighton, meanwhile, was led by four double figure scorers in Steven Ashworth (21 points), Trey Alexander (20 points), Ryan Kalkbrenner (19 points, 14 rebounds), and Baylor Scheierman (18 points).

The Ducks needed every bit of the pair's Herculean efforts after getting crushed on the glass in the opening moments, leading to 14 second-chance Bluejay points in the first half. Though Oregon shot nearly 50% from the field and held Creighton to just 6 for 23 shooting from deep, the Ducks trailed by two heading into the halftime break.

In the second half, Dante and Couisnard took the game into their own hands. Dante scored 20 points in the second half alone along with 12 rebounds while Couisnard scored 17 points in the second half. After scoring 14 points off second-chance opportunities in the first half, the seniors limited the Bluejays to just three second chance points in the second half, and four over the course of the two overtime periods.

The Ducks took a four-point lead late in regulation, but gave up four straight points to Scheierman, who hit a tough fallaway shot with eight seconds to go to tie the game and send it into a first overtime. In the first OT, it was Creighton that built up a lead, and a 3-pointer from Couisnard with 16 seconds left that tied it and sent it into another five minute period.

Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) dunks the ball against Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman (55) in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena March 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ducks run out of gas in second OT

In the second overtime, the Ducks just ran out of gas. Creighton scored the period's first 15 points and made the score look more lopsided than the game actually was.

The Ducks end their season in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021 at 24-12.

"They're a good group, and I'm more mad at myself than I am at them," Altman said of the Ducks. "And I couldn't be any prouder of Dante and Jermaine and what they meant to this program and this team and their toughness, you know. I mean they were dead tired and they were just — they were grinding. You know, they didn't want the season to end. That's a quality that you just, as a coach, you just love."

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on X @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Creighton denies Oregon NCAA tourney Sweet 16 bid in double OT thriller