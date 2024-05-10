Oregon Ducks make the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 deluxe edition

It’s been 11 long years, but on Friday morning, the cover for the deluxe edition of EA Sports’ College Football 25 was released, which gave football fans across the nation a jolt of energy as the release of the highly anticipated game continued to draw near.

While there has been a lot of speculation over which athletes or coaches, former or present, would be on the cover of the game, it’s been clear that there are going to be multiple different editions and iterations. On Friday, we saw the deluxe edition released, which features a collage of players and team helmets all walking onto a field together.

The trio of Michigan Wolverines RB Donovan Edwards, Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, and Colorado ATH Travis Hunter are in the center of the image, but you can also see the likes of Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, and Georgia QB Carson Beck.

An Oregon Duck helmet is also prominently featured.

This game is going to be amazing😭 I’m crying real tears pic.twitter.com/8gTZQZywIT — Is EA Sports College Football Out (@IsItOutEA) May 10, 2024

There’s no way to tell which player the Oregon helmet belongs to, but the bright green and yellow certainly draw attention as you search throughout the hodge-podge of helmets in the image.

Other notable helmets are Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida, and Florida State.

Over the next few weeks, we will likely get more information about future covers, and could even see different editions released as well.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire