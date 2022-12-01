Oregon Ducks DE Bradyn Swinson to enter the transfer portal, per report
The Oregon Ducks got hit by the transfer portal again on Thursday, with the announcement that defensive lineman Bradyn Swinson will be entering the portal once it opens on December 5, according to a report from The Oregonian’s James Crepea.
Swinson, who played for three years with the Ducks, struggled to get on the field much in 2022 under a new coaching staff, playing just 144 total snaps on the year.
Swinson had a breakout season in 2021 with 3.0 sacks and 4.0 TFL but was unable to find the same production with the new coaching staff.
Going forward, the Ducks are going to need to find some help on the defensive line as they expect to lose some players to the NFL draft and via the transfer portal this offseason.
Bradyn Swinson’s Transfer Portal Profile
Collegiate Stats
Oregon Ducks
2022: 12 Games | 8 total tackles, 1.5 TFL
2021: 9 Games | 24 total tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3.0 Sacks, 2 PBU, 1 FF
2020: 3 Games | 3 tackles, 1 PBU
Vitals
Hometown
Douglasville, Georgia
Projected Position
Defensive End
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
245 pounds
Class
2020
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
88
GA
DE
Rivals
3
5.7
GA
DE
ESPN
3
7.8
GA
DE
On3 Recruiting
3
88.07
GA
DE
247 Composite
3
0.8776
GA
DE