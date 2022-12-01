Oregon Ducks DE Bradyn Swinson to enter the transfer portal, per report

The Oregon Ducks got hit by the transfer portal again on Thursday, with the announcement that defensive lineman Bradyn Swinson will be entering the portal once it opens on December 5, according to a report from The Oregonian’s James Crepea.

Swinson, who played for three years with the Ducks, struggled to get on the field much in 2022 under a new coaching staff, playing just 144 total snaps on the year.

Swinson had a breakout season in 2021 with 3.0 sacks and 4.0 TFL but was unable to find the same production with the new coaching staff.

Going forward, the Ducks are going to need to find some help on the defensive line as they expect to lose some players to the NFL draft and via the transfer portal this offseason.

Bradyn Swinson’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2022: 12 Games | 8 total tackles, 1.5 TFL

2021: 9 Games | 24 total tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3.0 Sacks, 2 PBU, 1 FF

2020: 3 Games | 3 tackles, 1 PBU

Vitals

Hometown Douglasville, Georgia Projected Position Defensive End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 245 pounds Class 2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 GA DE Rivals 3 5.7 GA DE ESPN 3 7.8 GA DE On3 Recruiting 3 88.07 GA DE 247 Composite 3 0.8776 GA DE

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire