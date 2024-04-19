Oregon Duck Jackson Powers-Johnson could be Cowboys’ next golden OL goose

The 2024 NFL draft presents an intriguing amount of early round talent along the OL. Oregon Ducks’ Jackson Powers-Johnson, aka JPJ, contributes to that outlook. His name is firmly in the mix for best center in the draft. The Cowboys took notice to that fact, proven by inviting him in for a 30-vist; a pre-draft process where teams bring the player into their facility, a day long familiarity affair. This is a good opportunity for both parties since a formal meeting at the NFL Scouting combine did not take place.

The buzz surrounding JPJ by Cowboys Nation is no secret at this point. So, who is he?

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire