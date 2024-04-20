Orange-White game kicks off to conclude Longhorns’ spring practices

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The culmination of the spring practice schedule for Texas football is the Orange-White spring game at 1 p.m. Saturday inside DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Fans will get an early look at what the Longhorns will run out on the field as they join the Southeastern Conference with third-year starting quarterback Quinn Ewers leading what’s expected to be an explosive offense. The spring game should offer a glimpse at the progress made by both Ewers and backup Arch Manning, along with others on both sides of the ball.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said with the influx of early enrollees, the spring roster is as robust as it has ever been during his tenure. However, a few players are sitting out the game due to injury concerns. Defensive backs Jahdae Barron and Carson Marshall, along with defensive linemen Vernon Broughton and Barryn Sorrell will not participate in Saturday’s scrimmage.

The game format is four 15-minute quarters with a running clock until the last four minutes of each half.

It was announced earlier Saturday that Texas will take on defending national champions Michigan at 11 a.m. CT in the second game of the season Sept. 7 in Ann Arbor. The game is part of the Big Noon Kickoff broadcast for FOX Sports.

3:16 4Q: Manning with ANOTHER 75-yard touchdown pass, this one to Isaiah Bond. It’s his third touchdown pass of the game. Sheesh. PAT good, White 34, Orange 28

3:50 4Q: Reece Beauchamp hauls in a Lourd pass in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. PAT good. Orange 28, White 27

7:55 4Q: Cole Lourd hits tight end Jordan Washington for a 15-yard gain on fourth-and-12. Washington held on to the ball after getting flipped over with a hit. Nice grab.

End 3Q: White 27, Orange 21. The White team has the ball on the Orange 22-yard line with a first-and-15 following an illegal snap penalty.

2:36 3Q: Kobe Black picks off Cole Lourd to give the ball back to the White team at the Orange 29-yard line

2:46 3Q: Ky Woods getting the bulk of the carries (and targets) on the drive that ends in another Auburn field goal for the White team. White 27, Orange 21

10:27 3Q: CJ Baxter plunges into the end zone from a yard out for the White team. Manning completed two passes to get the team down close to the goal line. PAT good. White 24, Orange 21

12:33 3Q: Manning back out to lead the White team’s offense to start the second half.

Halftime: Orange 21, White 17. Auburn nails a 32-yard kick from the left hash as time expires in the first half. Manning led the White team for most of the first half after Ewers threw an interception during the first drive of the game.

1:47 2Q: Owens throws a perfect ball to Wingo who gets behind a defender for a 55-yard score. Owens has put together a couple of nice drives for the Orange squad and Wingo has been his favorite target. PAT good. Orange 21, White 14

7:35 2Q: Manning finds Jaydon Blue out of the backfield over the middle for a 30-yard TD. PAT good by Bert Auburn. Orange 14, White 14

10:05 2Q: CJ Baxter takes a swing pass and puts on a show of strength, running through tacklers for about a 10-yard gain. Good grief, what a tough run after the catch.

End 1Q: Orange 14, White 7

1:45 1Q: Arch. Manning. He chucks a 75-yard bomb to DeAndre Moore Jr. who was wide open for a touchdown. PAT good. Orange 14, White 7

4:45 1Q: Owens throws a rocket over the middle that hits Thatcher Milton for a 50-yard touchdown. That was after Sarkisian waived the facemask penalty the officials called on the play … this is technically a practice, after all. PAT good. Orange 14, White 0

7:30 1Q: Freshman Trey Owens taking snaps at QB for the Orange team and he hits another freshman Ryan Wingo for a first down. That duo could be pretty dang good in a couple years for the Longhorns.

13:50 1Q: Alfred Collins is in the right place at the right time and collects a batted pass by Ethan Burke for a pick-six. PAT good. Orange 7, White 0

