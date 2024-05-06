Opportunity for Packers UDFAs Trente Jones and Donovan Jennings along IOL

As minicamp and eventually training camp and the preseason unfold in the coming months, two undrafted rookies for the Green Bay Packers to keep your eyes on are interior offensive linemen Trente Jones and Donovan Jennings.

The Packers, as we all know, have a very rich history of undrafted rookies not only making the 53-man roster but many becoming contributors as well. Just last season, wide receiver Malik Heath was the latest success story in that regard.

“Sure, there’s a lot of good examples,” said Matt LaFleur of late-round picks or UDFAs making an impact. “Like Malik Heath, as well, as a UDFA that played some significant snaps for us last year. Bo Melton, another good example.

“We’ve got a lot of great examples, I feel like, and we have had over the course of a lot of years of guys coming in here and earning a spot and playing significant snaps for us and playing at a high level.”

When it comes to an undrafted rookie making the final roster, the recipe is two-fold. Of course, the most important aspect is that the player has to perform. However, opportunity needs to be there as well.

Not to say it can’t be done, but if we look at the receiver position, for example, there aren’t going to be many opportunities for undrafted rookies at that position to make the team, given the youth and depth already on the roster.

For Jones and Jennings, who will both play guard for the Packers, the opportunity is there, given the roster construction of the interior offensive line.

Returning from last season at either guard or center is Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Sean Rhyan, and Royce Newman. The first three players will make the team, however, Newman is far from a lock. I imagine it’s safe to say that fifth-round pick Jacob Monk makes the team as well.

So that is four players at guard or center that will be on the 53-man roster, leaving at least one interior spot up for grabs. Competing with Jennings and Jones will be Newman, who has experience, but the Packers would also save $3.1 million if they were to release him after June 1st.

Offensive tackle and sixth-round pick Travis Glover could be viewed as a guard option, and the Packers reportedly signed Lecitus Smith over the weekend, who has guard and center experience in the NFL.

Both Jennings and Jones are good athletes and, not surprisingly, are both former college tackles.

Ultimately, what takes place on the practice field over the next few months will be the determining factor in how the Packers build out their 53-man roster. But for a team where undrafted rookies are able to carve out a roster spot, Jennings and Jones will be two players I’m keeping my eye on this summer.

