Opinion: Which teams Texas fans should root for during championship weekend

We are approaching conference championship weekend, but the top four teams that will make it to the College Football Playoff are not guaranteed yet.

In any other year, if Texas were 11-1 heading to the Big 12 Championship game as they are now, the Longhorns would already be a lock in the top four. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, it is an odd year with more than four deserving teams in the College Football Playoff.

Texas must defeat Oklahoma State on Saturday in the Big 12 title game to have any chance of making it to the CFP, but that won’t be the only thing that needs to happen.

In a perfect scenario, Washington, Georgia, and Louisville would win this weekend, and Texas would secure the fourth seed.

Florida State’s odds of winning decreased with the loss of superstar quarterback Jordan Travis, but they still have a chance.

In my opinion, here are the teams every Texas fan should root for this weekend to better the Longhorns’ chances of reaching the CFP.

SEC Championship: Georgia vs Alabama

With the way the College Football Playoff committee loves Alabama, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Alabama jump Texas if the Crimson Tide were to defeat Georgia this upcoming weekend.

Texas may have defeated Alabama earlier in the year, but it’s possible that the College Football Playoff committee would prefer to have two one-loss SEC teams in the CFP. Many wouldn’t agree with that, but it’s a possibility. If Georgia and Alabama end up with only one loss each, Texas may be at risk of not being selected.

In that case, let’s root for the Georgia Bulldogs to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Pac-12 Championship: Washington vs Oregon

The College Football Playoff committee loves Oregon. Even though Texas has more ranked wins, a tougher schedule, and better results versus common opponents, the Longhorns are still ranked below the Ducks.

If Oregon were to win the rematch against Washington, they might put both Pac-12 teams in the CFP, even though the loser should be eliminated. Washington beat Oregon earlier in the year at home, but it was a missed field goal by the Ducks that secured the win for the Huskies. Expect Oregon to play with a vengeance.

To play it safe, let’s root for Washington on Friday.

ACC Championship: Florida State vs Lousville

This is objectively the most crucial game of the weekend. Texas needs Florida State to lose to Louisville in order to have any chance of being in the College Football Playoff.

Though Florida State lost their star quarterback two weeks ago, they’ve managed to secure two victories with a backup QB and are still undefeated. The CFP committee will not leave out a Power Five undefeated conference champion, and they shouldn’t.

Texas fans need to root for Louisville this weekend.

Big 10 Championship: Michigan vs Iowa

Michigan is a lock for the College Football Playoff. Saturday was the ticket in, and they beat Ohio State for it. Both teams are arguably overrated, with their best wins coming from a Penn State team that bows down every year. Alas, Michigan is undefeated and deserving of a CFP spot.

Even if Michigan were to lose on Saturday against Iowa, it would do nothing but motivate the Wolverines and possibly make for a more challenging matchup if Texas managed to get into the CFP.

Texas fans should root for Michigan to win.

