Opinion: Albert Pujols wants to play, but his career may be over after being cut by Angels

Nearly everyone in the Los Angeles Angels organization knew this day was coming.

Albert Pujols, the future Hall of Famer, knew he was going to become frustrated with diminished playing time. He was angry Wednesday that he wasn’t in the starting lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays particularly with Ryan Yarbrough scheduled to pitch, and Pujols having six hits in nine at-bats off the left-hander with two homers and two doubles.

The Angels were just as disappointed with Pujols’ performance: a .198 average and .662 OPS.

So, on Thursday morning, after getting approval from owner Arte Moreno, the Angels decided to call it quits.

They informed Pujols that he was being designated for assignment, ending his Angels tenure four months before his 10-year, $240 million contract expired.

Albert Pujols was hitting .198 with five home runs when he was cut by the Angels on Thursday.

But if the Angels didn’t file for divorce, Pujols might would have asked himself.

Pujols didn’t want to hang around if he wasn’t going to be playing regularly, two people with knowledge of the move told USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

So, the Angels made the decision for Pujols even though he is making $30 million this season.

Pujols declined to comment Thursday, and likely will wait until he clears waivers in three days and is a free agent.

Yet, he still wants to play, and wants to retire on his own terms.

He has 667 career homers, and would love to join the exclusive 700-home club where only Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds reside.

“I don’t like to chase numbers,’’ Pujols told USA TODAY Sports this spring, “but 700 is a big number. … If I’m close to it, why not?"

If it were up to Pujols, he would finish his career in St. Louis, the city he never should have left. Yet, they have a first baseman in Paul Goldschmidt. There’s no DH in the National League this year. And it’s hard to imagine they’d clear a spot for Pujols simply out of nostalgia.

Pujols, who still has a home in the St. Louis area, told USA TODAY Sports that the greatest memory of his career is returning to Busch Stadium as a visitor with the Angels in 2019, when he was serenaded with standing ovations every time he came to the plate.

“That was one of the best experiences, maybe the best, of my career," Pujols said. “I’ll never forget that. I mean, it didn’t shock me that I’d get a standing ovation in my first at-bat there, but did I think 13 or 14 standing ovations? No. That’s Cardinals Nation, man. That’s how loyal their fans are."

There's already speculation of a reunion with manager Tony La Russa in Chicago, particularly with the White Sox's recent injuries to outfielder Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez. But there is nothing to it, White Sox offiicals say. Yermin Mercedes has been their primary DH, and he happens to be hitting .386 with a 1.039 OPS.

Yet, no matter where Pujols winds up, or if he ever plays again, no one can erase the memories of his greatness in St. Louis. He was a three-time MVP who finished among the top five in voting 10 seasons. He had a .328 batting average and a 1.037 OPS with 445 homers and 1,329 RBI with the Cardinals, leading them to two World Series titles.

“I had the best 10 years ever that anybody had,’’ Pujols said, “and I thought I was going to have the best career, I was going to continue to do it for the rest of my life. It’s just impossible to do that."

The Angels found out the hard way. Pujols hit .256 with a .312 on-base percentage and .447 slugging percentage with 222 homers and 783 RBI with them, and even having Mike Trout in the same lineup, failed to produce a single playoff victory.

Maybe Pujols never should have left St. Louis, but who in their right mind is going to leave about $100 million on the table. The Cincinnati Reds offered $225 million and the Miami Marlins were discussing a deferred deal approaching $280 million.

“You know, everything happens for a reason,’’ Pujols told USA TODAY Sports this spring. “No regrets. I know how hard they worked to try to keep me, and how hard I worked to try to stay there, but at the end of the day, it just didn’t work out. I don’t regret it. It was the best for both of us.

“People say, 'What would have happened if you stayed in St. Louis?’ My best numbers are in St. Louis, but it probably would have been worse if I stayed since I had those injuries, and they don’t have a DH.

“But I love that city. Those people were great to me. And they’re still great to me 20 years later. I came there as a little boy and left as a grown man. Our lives will always be blessed being in St. Louis.’’

Technically, Pujols will remain an Angel for the next 10 years. Well, at least he’ll be on their payroll.

His contract includes a 10-year, $10 million personal services contract, but it’s difficult imagining him representing an organization in the community after coldly dismissing him.

Pujols, 41, will now wait to see if anyone shows any interest in the next few weeks. He’ll keep working out in hopes someone will call.

If no one wants him, it will be up to him if he wants to officially retire.

“I’ll make that decision at the end of the year,’’ Pujols said. “And when that times comes that I do retire, it won’t be on Instagram or anything like that. My fans deserve better than that. I’ll have a press conference so everyone knows at once.’’

Yet, on Thursday, the only press conference scheduled was with Angels president John Carpino and GM Perry Minasian.

Pujols stayed home, pondering his own future, wondering if he’ll ever step into the batter’s box again.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Albert Pujols wants to play but career may be over after Angels move