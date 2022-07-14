Open Championship caddies: Why it pays to have a loved one on the bag

Helen Storey, wife and caddie of English golfer Lee Westwood, during the first round at the 150th Open Golf Championships - Shutterstock

Things were not looking good for Lee Westwood. A double bogey on the second hole threatened to turn a bad week - one in which his involvement in the Saudi breakaway league has come under heavy scrutiny - even worse.

Lucky, then, that he had his most trusted confidant on his bag: his wife Helen Storey.

Sixteen holes later and things were looking far rosier for Westwood, who recovered to post an impressive four-under-par as he strolled around St Andrews with Storey inside the ropes.

Westwood and Rory McIlroy, who starts Friday second at six-under-par with childhood friend Harry Diamond carrying his bag, are the flag bearers for the player-caddie relationship that means more than simply being the hired help.

Fanny Sunesson, Sir Nick Faldo’s caddie who helped him to the 1990 Open title here, is better placed than any to shed light on when the caddie business becomes pleasure. She was a professional caddie for hire when Faldo recruited her in 1989 but they quickly developed a bond more akin to siblings than colleagues. “It was great [working with him],” she says. “Nick is a perfectionist and so am I.

“We had fun, he was very focused on the course and so was I. We were a great team, and now he is a great friend, he is like family to me. He is like a brother.”

Showing the softer side of a fierce competitor, she explains: “He is family. I am very grateful to have that friendship. He is great fun, he is very witty, he is very kind. He tells great jokes, I am not as good, he is a fantastic joke teller, really brilliant, it was a lot of fun.”

Two-time Open winner Padraig Harrington was one of the first to turn to family, with brother-in-law Ronan Flood on his bag. Such is their closeness they have often shared hotel rooms.

Republic of Ireland's Padraig Harrington walks the 1st fairway during day one of The Open - PA

Playing with McIlroy and another pre-Championship favourite is Xander Schauffele, whose caddie is his former collegiate golfing team-mate and close friend Austin Kaise.

The Scottish Open winner, who is attempting to win his first major, shot a respectable three-under-par. In a 2019 interview with the Telegraph described his friend as “a trusted advisor” and how the pair often talked about anything but golf between shots.

This is something Sunesson can relate to with how she worked with Faldo. “When we won here in 1990, it was quite intense and I ended up talking to him about everything from renovating [his house], what colour he was going to have on his walls, if he was going to get a dog. If you were in that bubble the whole time and were just focus, focus – it is very tiring.”

Sir Nick Faldo of England poses for a photo alongside Caddie Fanny Sunesson - GETTY IMAGES

The Swede, 55, is acutely aware of the increasing tendency to have someone close on the bag and has the height of admiration for Storey, Diamond and Kaiser. “A big part of caddying is to keep the player in his or her state of mind to perform, and for some players the most important thing might be to have a friend. And the friend will learn the caddie job.”

Many credit Sunesson as creating the template for the modern caddie: walking the course at 5.30am every morning of a big tournament and walking each green in detail. Then comes the many facets to the job. “You are a bit of a coach, you are a bit of a butler, you are a carrier, you are a cleaner - you are cleaning the clubs,” she says.

But with the gruelling schedule comes the opportunity to experience sporting history and Sunesson cannot help but break into a broad grin as she recalls walking up St Andrews 18th fairway on way to victory as Sir Nick told her “to savour the moment and enjoy it”. Will one of Storey, Diamond or Kaiser have that same magic moment on Sunday?