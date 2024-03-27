Oops! Watch a former ESPN anchor confuse Dana White for Joe Rogan in an all-time interview gaffe

Dana White and Joe Rogan are both rambunctious, bald white men with an affinity for the UFC, but that doesn’t make them the same person, Sage Steele!

Steele, a former ESPN anchor, welcomed White to “The Sage Steele Show” and spent more than an hour talking with the UFC CEO – touching on most of the same ol’ you’d expect from a Dana White podcast appearance – before arriving at her big final question and giving us an all-time interview gaffe.

As if to set up a dramatic moment, Steele adjusted how she was sitting on a sofa, leaned in to look White in his eyes, and asked him this in a soft-spoken voice:

“Last question: What’s Joe Rogan’s dream?”

Wanting to make sure he heard correctly, White repeated the question:

“What’s JOE ROGAN’S dream?”

At this moment, you could see the embarrassment forming on Steele’s face as she tried to play it off by sheepishly uttering both names:

“Joe Rogan … Dana White.”

The best part was the look White gave her once he realized what just happened:

“Did you just think I was Joe Rogan? [Looks off camera] “She just called me f*ckin’ Joe Rogan.” “You thought I was f*ckin’ Joe Rogan? I was bald before Joe was ever bald!”

What a blunder.

If you enjoyed that play-by-play, you’re going to love watching the embarrassing moment play out in real time.

You can watch here (marked at 1:19:12):

What makes this even funnier is that Steele began the interview by calling White “Joe” up front (via X). She was doomed from the start, lol.

She called him Joe at the beginning of the podcast as well 😅 pic.twitter.com/DAsA7jLLH4 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 27, 2024

Hey, I guess it could be worse.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie