Only ‘significant’ offer for Anthony Davis in 2019 came from Lakers

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Anthony Davis three years ago, many fans were excited, but some, to this day, think the team overpaid for him.

L.A. gave up Brandon Ingram, who has since become an All-Star, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, the fourth pick in that year’s draft and multiple future draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for the superstar big man.

It was quite a haul for the Pelicans, who are now regarded as a rising young team in the Western Conference.

According to a report, the Lakers were the only team that made a serious run at Davis that year.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer offered some insight on the matter. “‘When Anthony Davis was on the trade block in 2019, the [Boston] Celtics only internally deliberated on including [Jaylen] Brown in a package to New Orleans—the Pelicans’ one significant offer for Davis came from Los Angeles, sources said,’ Fischer wrote.”

Davis reportedly had no interest in going to the Celtics and being a year away from free agency, his representative Rich Paul made it clear that he only wanted to become a Laker.

His situation somewhat mirrors that of Kyrie Irving, who reportedly wants to force his way to the Lakers and will become a free agent next summer.

List