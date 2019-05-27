Only American man seeded at French Open loses 5th set after vomiting on the court twice

American Frances Tiafoe fell ill during the first round of the French Open. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP/Getty Images)

American Frances Tiafoe is one of the handful of seeded players who lost their opening matches during the first two days at the French Open.

While many were dealing with previous injuries, the only American man seeded in the field is perplexed after struggling through five sets during which he mysteriously threw up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tiafoe vomited before, after match

Tiafoe is seeded 32nd in the field, and the 21-year-old came to Paris off his best career Slam showing, a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open.

Instead, he fell in the first round against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia. Tiafoe said he was “very depleted” for the fifth set, per The Associated Press, and threw up both before and after. He lost by scores of 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 and is winless in four main draw showings at Roland-Garros.

Tiafoe told Bonnie D. Ford at ESPN:

“You work so hard, and obviously it's a Grand Slam, so you want to do your best and you have this random illness that you have no idea why it's occurring. It's tough to lose like that.”

Tiafoe, who committed 62 unforced errors, said he felt fine before the match and doesn’t think it’s food poisoning. From The Associated Press:

“Throwing up during the match isn’t something that normally happens to me ... I threw up again when I went to the locker room after the third set. The fifth-set result obviously came to that because (I) was obviously very depleted and had nothing really in me. It was tough to end like that.”

Tiafoe made the round of 64 at the U.S. Open and the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

Krajinovic, 27, moves into the next round for the first time in three tries at Roland-Garros. He will play Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

Seeded players upset in opening round

Story continues

Seeded players are losing early through nearly two full days of action in Paris.

Daniil Medvedev, seeded 12th, lost in five sets to Pierre-Hugues Herbert. He had the two-set lead, 6-4, 6-4, but dropped the final three, 3-6, 2-6, 5-7.

No. 16 seed Marco Cecchinato also couldn’t clinch and dropped the final three sets in a five-set loss to Nicolas Mahut.

Juan Ignacio Londero won in straight sets against 15-seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

No. 1 seeded Novak Djokovic advanced in straight sets as did 2-seed Rafael Nadal.

Big names are missing on the women’s side already with Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber all losing in the first round.

More from Yahoo Sports: