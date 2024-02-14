Only 10,000 Tennessee football fans can attend spring game. Here's why

Only 10,000 fans will be permitted to attend the Tennessee Orange & White spring football game due to construction at Neyland Stadium.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. on April 13.

But only a fraction of Neyland Stadium will be utilized. It normally has a capacity of 101,915.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 21. They will be available to fans according to donor rank, beginning with season-ticket holders. Information will be sent by UT to season-ticket holders, beginning the week of Feb. 19.

Tickets cost $10 for non-premium seats and $15 for lower west club level. All proceeds will count as a contribution to UT’s My All Campaign.

Spring practice begins March 18.

UT fans can still renew their 2024 season tickets at AllVols.com through Feb. 29. Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets can fill out a season ticket interest form on UT's official website.

Here’s another way that UT fans can watch spring game

Fans can watch the spring game on SEC Network+ and listen on the Vol Network radio affiliates.

There also will be big screens in Lot 9 and the amphitheater outside Gate 21 of Neyland Stadium for fans to watch the live action inside.

Vol Village will open at 11 a.m. and feature food trucks, the UT spirit squad, activities, music and more. Admission into Vol Village is free. Live bands will perform in lot 9, prior to kickoff and following the spring game.

UT baseball will play LSU at 5:30 p.m. in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Why only 10,000 fans can attend spring game

Only 10,000 seats will be available because of ongoing construction in the south end, west side and upper north end as part of Neyland Stadium’s massive renovation project.

This will be the fifth consecutive year it’s been altered.

In 2020, UT’s spring game was canceled due to COVID restrictions. In 2021, it was played at Neyland Stadium with social-distanced seating due to COVID.

In 2022, the spring game was played on the practice field and closed to the public because of Neyland Stadium renovations. Only media, recruits and players’ family members attended the scrimmage.

In 2023, it returned to Neyland Stadium with limited capacity due to renovations. But a crowd of 58,473 still packed the open areas of the stadium.

Here's what is left for Neyland Stadium renovations

Work continues throughout Neyland Stadium to be ready for the 2024 season opener against Chattanooga on Aug. 31.

Phase 1 is set to finish in 2026 and cost $337 million. The project will be fully paid for without tuition or tax revenue.

Here's what else is planned for phase 1 over the next four years.

2024

Full stadium-wide Wi-Fi connectivity

Stadium kitchen, commissary and loading dock

New southeast elevators vertically connecting all concourses

New Gate 4 entry plaza

More brick cladding around passageways into bowl of stadium

Renovations, upgrades complete for all stadium skyboxes

Initial construction for the westside Founders Suites

New restrooms and concessions on North Concourse 2

2025

Expanded South Concourse 1, including more restrooms, enhanced concessions, wider concourse

Completed Founders Suites

Tee Martin Drive to shift south of the Gate 10 ramp

2026

Completion of entry plazas

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Only 10,000 Tennessee football fans can attend spring game. Here's why