Only 1 Packers player makes CBS Sports’ list of top 100 players of 2023

The Green Bay Packers had only one player make Pete Prisco’s top 100 players of 2023 list for CBS Sports.

While the Packers had many honorable mentions, All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander — who ranked No. 21 overall — was the only player to crack the top 100.

The honorable mention list for the Packers was a long one: running back Aaron Jones, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and receiver Christian Watson.

Alexander ranked as the fourth-best cornerback overall behind Jalen Ramsey, Sauce Gardner and Patrick Surtain.

Some quick commentary: It’s hard to imagine Jones (who is fourth in total touchdowns since 2019) isn’t one of the game’s top 100 players, and there’s a very good chance Gary and Jenkins (and even David Bakhtiari) would be somewhere high on this list without their recent injury issues. It’s also nice to see Watson’s name in the honorable mention list, and he’ll be a strong candidate to break into the top 100 (or top 50?) next year.

There’s no question that Alexander is a star at a premium position. A first-round pick in 2018, was named a second-team All-Pro in both 2020 and 2022. Last season, he set a career-high with five interceptions. He missed most of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury.

Just for reference’s sake, former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ranked No. 29. Former Packers receiver Davante Adams was No. 17.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire