One perfect prospect fit for the Packers at each position in 2023 NFL draft

It’s no secret: the Green Bay Packers look for specific types of players – depending on position – in the draft. Although unclear on the exact specifics, the team does use size, athleticism and production thresholds to help guide the process when drafting players. Years of examples from the Ted Thompson and Brian Gutekunst eras have helped provide clues on the thresholds.

Here’s where the excellent “Green Bay Draft Guide: Powered by Packer Report” comes into play. Spearheaded by Jacob Morley, the draft guide dug through the top prospects in the draft to help identify those who meet the team’s estimated thresholds at every position.

With the guide as our, well, guide, here’s one perfect prospect fit for the Packers at every position in the 2023 draft.

Quarterback: Clayton Tune, Houston

Mix a good Tune with some Love and the Packers quarterback room will be grooving. But seriously, Tune mixes good size (6-2, 220), athleticism (9.8 RAS), experience (four-year starter) and collegiate production (45 total touchdowns in 2022) into a package that could entice the Packers, who are looking for a backup quarterback behind Jordan Love.

Honorable mention: Tyson Bagent, Shepherd

Running back: Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

The Packers want big backs with explosive traits. That certainly fits Abanikanda, a 216-pounder who hit 41″ in the vertical and 10-8 in the broad jump and has tested under 4.4 in the 40. He’s an ideal fit in the wide zone run scheme (dangerous one-cut-and-go runner) and a potential long-term replacement for Aaron Jones.

Honorable mention: Evan Hull, Northwestern

Receiver: Rashee Rice, SMU

Rice checks all the boxes at receiver: size, speed, quickness, explosiveness, production. And he blocks in the run game. The former SMU star could be another do-it-all receiver for Matt LaFleur. The 6-1, 204-pounder ran 1.49 in the 10-yard split and hit 41″ in the vertical after leading the FBS in receiving yards per game last year.

Honorable mention: Donvaytion Wicks, Virginia

Tight end: Darnell Washington, Georgia

Take your pick here. The draft class is loaded at tight end, a position where the Packers have a huge need but have also provided precious few data points over the years. Washington is 21, an elite athlete and from Georgia, a program the Packers have favored recently. His blocking ability and resemblance to Marcedes Lewis help his case more.

Honorable mention: Tucker Kraft, SDSU

Offensive tackle: Blake Freeland, BYU

Freeland is a 21-year old prospect who started 41 games at left or right tackle over four seasons at BYU, and he aced the combine, especially the agility drills. The Packers love tackle experience and elite short-area movement ability. This draft class is well-stocked with players who check both boxes, especially on Day 3.

Honorable mention: Braeden Daniels, Utah

Interior offensive line: Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Like Freelund, Mauch is another elite mover with tackle experience and a whole lot of toughness. Most think he’ll have to move inside to guard or center based on a lack of length. Sow has an athletic profile that looks eerily close to Elgton Jenkins.

Honorable mention: Sidney Sow, Eastern Michigan

Defensive line: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Benton is a 21-year-old, 209-pounder with elite lower-body explosiveness for a man his size. He was a disruptive player at Wisconsin and has the profile of being a disruptive interior defender at the next level, possibly as a Jarran Reed replacement in Green Bay.

Honorable mention: Zachh Pickens, South Carolina

Edge rusher: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Foskey is big (6-5, 264), athletic (9.54 RAS) and explosive, just how the Packers like edge rushers. Combine his production as a pass-rusher and experience on special teams, and Foskey becomes one of the easiest prospects to envision landing in Green Bay from this draft class. Meanwhile, McGuire looks like the next Preston Smith.

Honorable mention: Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Linebacker: Mohamoud Diabete, Utah

Diabete, a Florida transfer, runs well and is coming off a breakout 2022 season at Utah. He fits as a fast, athletic but undersized linebacker who can come in and play special teams right away.

Honorable mention: Charlie Thomas, Gerogia Tech

Cornerback: Cory Trice, Purdue

The Packers have a type at corner, and it’s big, fast and quick. Trice is 6-3, ran 4.47 in the 40 and finished the three-cone in 6.7 seconds. He could be a cornerback worth developing long term if the Packers want to continue playing mostly two-deep safeties with press or quarter principles on the perimeter.

Honorable mention: Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Safety: Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State

Johnson is a 205-pound former cornerback with a RAS of 9.33 after running 4.5 in the 40 and posting explosive numbers in the jumps. In a weak safety class, he’s arguably the best fit for Green Bay. Johnson is experienced, moves well and can do all the things asked of a modern NFL safety.

Honorable mention: Daniel Scott, Cal

