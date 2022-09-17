One number to know heading into Washington's Week 2 meeting with Lions

One number to know for Washington's Week 2 meeting with Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Before every one of Washington's matchups for the 2022 season, Pete Hailey will present one number to know for that particular battle.

Here's what's on his mind, and what should be on your mind, for when the squad takes on the Lions in Week 2.

48.8%

Only one team (Arizona) blitzed the opposing quarterback more than Detroit did during the NFL's first weekend of full action.

In other words, the Lions went hunting.

In their game against Philadelphia, Detroit sent at least one extra rusher on 48.8% of Jalen Hurts' dropbacks.

To put that into context, the Chiefs finished Week 1 as the 16th-most blitz-happy unit — which slotted them right in the middle of that particular category — at 22.7%.

Now, the Lions didn't exactly find success by being so aggressive with Hurts. The team allowed 38 points last Sunday, sacked Hurts just once and registered pressure on a little more than half of their attempted forays into the backfield.

Despite those troubles, Dan Campbell's squad might be wise to duplicate that approach when the Commanders arrive at Ford Field.

Hurts, of course, is one of the best scrambling quarterbacks in the sport, and the Eagles' win in the opener is littered with examples of him deftly escaping the pocket to pick up yards on the ground. In all, he logged 17 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown, and Hurts' center, Jason Kelce, admitted afterward that Hurts' legs saved his offensive line on at least a couple of occasions.

Carson Wentz, though, doesn't have that same luxury.

While Wentz can move in his own right, mobility isn't a strength for him like it is for Hurts. So, it'll be up to him to handle any onslaught from Detroit by reading where it's coming from pre-snap and knowing where to throw the ball post-snap.

Fortunately, Wentz was solid in those areas in Washington's victory over Jacksonville.

Per Sam Fortier of the Washington Post, Wentz went 8-for-13 for 105 yards and a score when the Jaguars brought more than four defenders (although the signal caller's second interception happened in that sample, too). As a whole, the Jags blitzed on 33.3% of plays at FedEx Field.

Even so, the book on Wentz the past couple of seasons has been to try and get after him (like it is for almost every pocket-preferring QB). And with the Commanders already nursing a couple of nicked-up interior linemen, the Lions may be incentivized to test their opponents' offensive operation to see how it holds up.

Metaphorical pressure has been on Wentz ever since he landed in Washington. In Week 2, he better be prepared for literal pressure as well.