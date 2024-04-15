Omaha basketball transfer, MSU target Frankie Fidler delays commitment announcement

Fans were expecting a decision from Omaha wing transfer Frankie Fidler on a local Omaha radio station Monday morning, but that decision has since been delayed.

Fidler is coming off of an official visit to Michigan State, where some are saying went very well, giving the wing a lot to think about.

1620 The Zone (Omaha) notes that #Badgers target (hoops) Frankie Fidler has delayed announcing transfer destination. Fidler recently released final four of UW, Michigan State, Nebraska and Creighton. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) April 15, 2024

The decision for Fidler is down to Creighton, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Michigan State, while a return to Omaha is not off of the table.

There is no timetable for a decision, but is expected to make a commitment this week.

