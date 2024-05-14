Olympic Champion Nathan Chen Graduates from Yale, Reveals Where He's Headed Next (Exclusive)

The figure skater was honored with other 2022 Olympic Team USA gold medalists at the Gold Gala

Monica Schipper/Getty Olympic champion Nathan Chen attends the 2024 Gold Gala

Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen has accomplished another major life goal — graduating from college!

PEOPLE caught up with the 25-year-old — who won the gold in the men's and team skating events at the 2022 Beijing Olympics — at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 11. The Gold Gala celebrates Asian/Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian excellence in entertainment, sports, business and more.

"I just finished college," Chen said about his undergraduate degree at Yale University. "I'm heading to another one-year program next year and applying to med school after that."

"It's a post-baccalaureate program, a sort of bridge program," the Olympian explained. "I'm focused on data science right now and interested in going into medicine. So [I'm] just trying to fill in that gap right now and that's what that program does."



He told Skating magazine in April that he's going to Goucher College in Maryland for his post-baccalaureate program.

In terms of medical school, Chen told PEOPLE he's interested in pursuing oncology. "I'm doing some work in upstream genetics right now."



Jean Catuffe/Getty Gold medallist Nathan Chen of Team United States celebrates during the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing

Chen was joined by fellow 2022 Team USA members Madison Chock and Vincent Zhou as honorees at the Gold Gala. The Olympic athletes waited over a year to receive their gold medals from the team event at the Beijing Games. Team USA, which also included Chock's ice dancing partner Evan Bates, Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue, Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier and Karen Chen, were awarded the gold after Russian skater Kamila Valieva's results were invalidated for violating anti-doping rules.

Chen previously told PEOPLE he'd wait until after college and "see where he's at" before making a potential run at the 2026 Olympics in Italy.



Monica Schipper/Getty

If he returns, he'll likely have to face off against his successor, current U.S. and world champion Ilia Malinin, the first man to ever land a quadruple Axel jump.

"I think it's absolutely incredible what he's doing for the sport," Chen said of Malinin, 19. "It's been so cool to be able to see these entrants in the next generation so quickly without any lull period. I know he's got so much potential. He's already accomplished so much but there's so much ahead for him."

