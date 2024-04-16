Olympian Sunisa Lee overcomes illness, looks for redemption in Paris

(NEXSTAR)— Reigning Olympic gymnastics all-around champion Sunisa Lee said she is looking to “redeem” herself after Tokyo.

“My main goal is to win like a bar medal because I need to redeem myself from the last Olympics. And a beam medal. I need to redeem myself for that one too,” Lee said.

The 21-year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota took the world by storm with her all-around gold in Tokyo. Lee also received a bronze medal on the uneven bars at the 2020 Olympic Games and the U.S. Gymnastics Team took home the silver.

Lee said she’s in remission and back to practicing full hours after battling two kidney diseases.

“I got diagnosed with two kidney diseases in the middle of my sophomore year of college while I was at Auburn, and it was really difficult,” Lee said.

Lee said her biggest goal in Paris is to make the all-around finals, bar finals and beam finals.

