Ollie Gordon II’s announcement on Oklahoma State football will come 'on my own time’

STILLWATER — On the day he became a unanimous All-American, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II chose not to address strong speculation from outsiders that he has finalized plans to stay with the Cowboys for the 2024 season.

“I just want to make my own announcement on my own time,” Gordon said Thursday evening during the players’ last meeting with the media until after the 20th-ranked Cowboys’ Texas Bowl game against Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

He offered the same answer when asked if he was close to said announcement, though his mere appearance in front of the media suggested the outside speculation is on track.

College football’s leading rusher with 1,614 yards, Gordon won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back last week and was certain to be courted by programs with money to spend on a name, image and likeness deal.

Oct 28, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates after a college football game between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 45-13. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

While signs are pointing heavily toward Gordon staying with the Cowboys — including a cryptic social media post of Gordon’s image by OSU’s NIL collective, Pokes with a Purpose — the breakout star likely has bigger plans for an official declaration.

Since the Big 12 Championship Game loss nearly two weeks ago, Gordon hasn’t hidden from the public eye. He has been seen attending OSU men’s and women’s basketball games, including one in Oklahoma City.

Earlier Thursday, Gordon was named a first-team selection on the American Football Coaches Association All-America team, the fifth and final selection needed to garner unanimous All-American status.

“It’s been a great experience, just opening up Instagram, seeing Cowboy football post that stuff,” Gordon said. “I couldn’t do it without my line or my teammates, so I really just thank them the whole time, because without them, I wouldn’t even be in that conversation.”

Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy walks of the field following the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Alan Bowman’s NCAA waiver for 7th year ‘in process’

Oklahoma State’s Alan Bowman has begun the process to apply for a medical hardship waiver for a seventh year of eligibility, the quarterback said Thursday.

“It’s gonna take some time,” Bowman said after the Cowboys’ bowl practice at the Sherman Smith Training Center. “We need medical documents from other schools, so it’s not gonna be a today or tomorrow thing. It might not even be until after the new year.

“Before we’re gonna make a decision as a school or as a person, we gotta make sure the NCAA says I’m able to come back.”

Bowman threw for over 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns despite not being named the full-time starter until the fourth game of the season.

Oct 14, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Gunnar Gundy (12) warms up before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Kansas at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Gundy stays quiet on son’s departure

Last week, OSU backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy, the son of head coach Mike Gundy, entered the transfer portal.

Speaking to the media for the first time since his son and a half-dozen other players entered the portal, Mike Gundy opted not to get into specifics.

“The portal, politics, religion and the roster,” the coach said, smiling as he listed the topics he wouldn’t answer questions about Thursday evening. “Wouldn’t touch ‘em with a 10-foot pole.

“You just take it day by day. You never know what to expect the next day.”

Though he didn’t mention names, Gundy said some of the players who entered the portal have been allowed to remain with the team through the bowl game.

Injured players could return for bowl

Gundy said one, and possibly two, players who were injured during the regular season will be back for the Texas Bowl.

Super-senior running back Elijah Collins, who missed the final four games of the season, will be back in action, providing the Cowboys with some depth behind starter Ollie Gordon II.

And receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, who played in just four games before suffering a wrist injury, has returned to practice but has not been cleared for contact yet, Gundy said.

Because postseason games do not count against the NCAA redshirt limit, Stribling can play in the bowl game and still maintain his redshirt status. That means he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler (17) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

