Ole Miss vs. Arkansas baseball video highlights, score Monday at 2022 College World Series

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Ole Miss baseball teams meet in the 2022 College World Series on Monday, June 20.

Ole Miss leads Arkansas 13-3 in the eighth inning.

Arkansas came into the contest 44-19 overall. Ole Miss entered the matchup 38-22 overall.

The winner advances to play Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. The loser returns to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT vs. Auburn.

Ole Miss' Calvin Harris 2-run home run

Calvin hit this thing back to his home state. 🌽



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/VUyIsTKYuW — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 21, 2022

Ole Miss' Calvin Harris hit a two-run home run over the right-field fence in the top of the fifth inning. Garrett Wood also scored on the homer. Harris' home run put Ole Miss up 8-3 vs. Arkansas.

Ole Miss' Calvin Harris 2-RBI double

Cal keeps it rolling!



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/zh8Sx9aaUl — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 21, 2022

Ole Miss' Calvin Harris hit a double to the left-field corner in the top of the third inning. It drove in Hayden Dunhurst and Garrett Wood. Those two runs put Ole Miss up 6-3 vs. Arkansas.

Arkansas' Jalen Battles scores on squeeze play

Couldn't do that any better pic.twitter.com/o8ZJC8yYJW — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 21, 2022

Arkansas Razorbacks' Zack Gregory put down a successful sacrifice squeeze bunt that allowed Jalen Battles to score in the bottom of the second inning. Battles' run cut the Ole Miss lead to 4-3.

Ole Miss' Tim Elko 2-run home run

Ole Miss' Tim Elko hit a two-run home run over the left-field fence in the top of the second inning. Justin Bench also scored on the homer.

The Elko home run put Ole Miss up 4-1 vs. Arkansas.

Ole Miss' Hayden Dunhurst walks, Kevin Graham scores

Ole Miss' Hayden Dunhurst walked on five pitches with the bases loaded in the top of the first inning. The walk brought Kevin Graham in to score, and it put Ole Miss up 2-0 vs. Arkansas.

Ole Miss' Kevin Graham RBI single

Ole Miss cleanup hitter Kevin Graham singled to right-center field in the top of the first inning, and he drove in Justin Bench. The Bench run put Ole Miss up 1-0 vs. Arkansas.

Ole Miss baseball arrives in dugout

Ole Miss pitcher Max Cioffi (No. 22) and teammates head to the dugout prior to facing the Arkansas Razorbacks in the College World Series.

Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels center fielder Justin Bench (8) celebrates after scoring the first run of the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Van Horn is the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball head coach. Mike Bianco is the Ole Miss baseball head coach.

