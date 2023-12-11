Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin returns to Tennessee, shares reunion with LSU's Jayden Daniels

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is back in Knoxville.

Kiffin often uses X, formerly Twitter, to document his recruiting travels as he traverses the country with the Rebels (10-2) off until the Peach Bowl against Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 30 (11 a.m., ESPN).

Monday, Kiffin's travels brought him to the city he called home as the coach of the Vols in 2009. He was 7-6 with Tennessee before leaving for USC.

Kiffin wasn't alone. He ran into LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was awarded the Heisman Trophy over the weekend.

"Just two Cali guys hanging out in Knoxville. So many thoughts of ... (Vols) football. Not a lot going on at the moment," Kiffin wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Daniels clashed with Kiffin's offense this season in one of the most exciting games of the campaign. The Rebels allowed Daniels to throw for a season-high 414 yards but came away with a 51-49 win.

Daniels is from San Bernadino, Calif. Kiffin attended Fresno State and coached at USC, as well as the Oakland Raiders.

Unfortunately for Kiffin, Daniels isn't in the transfer portal. But the Vols have had some players enter who could be targets for the Rebels.

