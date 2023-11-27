Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin welcomes Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State with some trolling

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin welcomed Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State the only way he knows how: By doing a little trolling.

Or, in this case, amplifying someone else's trolling.

On Sunday evening, Kiffin shared a fan's post on X, formerly Twitter, that showed a photoshopped Kiffin carrying Lebby on his shoulders as a child would his son.

"Welcome home (Coach Lebby)," Kiffin wrote, adding the hashtag #BackInTheOtherSip and emojis depicting an egg, presumably for the Egg Bowl, and a trophy.

"I knew you missed the food!" Kiffin added in a reply to his post.

Lebby, whose hiring as Mississippi State's replacement for Zach Arnett was made official by the university on Sunday, is a former assistant of Kiffin's. He served as the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss from 2020-21 until he departed to fill the same role at Oklahoma.

Kiffin is 3-1 in the Egg Bowl rivalry, having reclaimed the Golden Egg with a 17-7 victory last Thursday.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

