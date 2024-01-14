Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Virginia Tech transfer portal TE Dae'Quan Wright

OXFORD — Ole Miss football has added some key depth to its tight end room with the addition of Virginia Tech's Dae'Quan Wright out of the transfer portal.

Wright, who announced his commitment on social media Sunday, started the last seven games of the 2023 season for the Hokies. He finished with 28 receptions for 366 yards. As a true freshman in 2022, he posted 19 receptions for 208 yards.

Wright figures to slot in behind the returning Caden Prieskorn in the short term. Prieskorn, who starred for the Rebels in the Peach Bowl, has one season of eligibility remaining. Wright has two.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 249 pounds, Wright was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite.

The native of Perry, Georgia, joins a tight end room that also features junior Hudson Wolfe and redshirt freshman Jayvontay Conner.

His addition could free the Ole Miss offense up to use two-tight end sets more frequently. That's something quarterback Jaxson Dart teased before the 2023 season began but never came to fruition due to injuries to Prieskorn and the departure of Michael Trigg.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Dae'Quan Wright transfer: Ole Miss football lands Virginia Tech TE