Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Houston transfer corner Isaiah Hamilton

Transfer cornerback Isaiah Hamilton has committed to Ole Miss football, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday. He joins the Rebels after spending last season at Houston.

With the Cougars, Hamilton made 12 starts in which he collected 50 tackles, four interceptions, eight pass deflections and a forced fumble. His coverage grade (78.1), according to Pro Football Focus, ranked seventh among corners in the Big 12.

Prior to Houston, Hamilton spent three seasons at Texas Southern. He collected five interceptions with the Tigers and was an All-SWAC first-team selection in 2022.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and defensive coordinator Pete Golding wasted little time securing a commitment from Hamilton. He entered the portal on April 30 − the final day for players to inform teams of their intent to depart without penalty.

Hamilton was expected to visit Alabama. However, according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3, that visit was canceled and replaced with a trip to Oxford.

His addition should help offset the departure of corner Amorion Walker, who transferred to Ole Miss this winter only to return to Michigan during the spring transfer portal period.

Even before Hamilton's commitment, Ole Miss owned the nation's top portal class, according to 247Sports.

Hamilton is a product of Houston, Texas. In the 2020 recruiting class, he was an unrated prospect out of Channelview High School.

MONEY TALKS: Here's how much Ole Miss football is paying former Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Isaiah Hamilton transfer: Houston CB commits to Ole Miss football