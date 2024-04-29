Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Jerome Myles, four-star WR from Utah

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football star quarterback Jaxson Dart once suited up for Utah's Corner Canyon High School.

Perhaps in the not-too-distant future, the Rebels will be able to count on another difference maker from Corner Canyon.

Class of 2025 wide receiver Jerome Myles announced his commitment to play for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss via social media.

"100% committed," Myles wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Truly blessed to be in this position. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point."

Myles, a four-star prospect, is rated as the No. 320 overall prospect in the cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's also considered the No. 46 wideout in his class and the No. 2 player in the state of Utah.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Myles committed to the Rebels at the end of a visit to Oxford.

He chose the Rebels from a long list of suitors, including Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, Arkansas, Michigan State and BYU.

Myles becomes the second-highest-rated member of the Rebels' 2025 recruiting class, which now holds seven commitments and ranks 21st in the country.

