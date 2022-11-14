Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin creatively gives thoughts on Alabama game officiating

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin shared a conversation he had with quarterback Jaxson Dart's mother after last week's 30-24 loss to Alabama.

"She mentioned that it's just a shame that somebody gets treated differently based on what SEC program that he's at," Kiffin told reporters Monday.

Kiffin retweeted a video after the game that showed an Alabama defender shoving Dart's head into the turf after making a tackle — one of four posts he shared related to calls some fans felt the officials missed.

Asked for his general thoughts on the officials, Kiffin indicated that he might have a thing or two to say had this press conference come 24 hours earlier.

"You probably missed me by a day," he said.

Kiffin stopped short of offering direct criticism of the officials, likely with one eye on his bank account. An SEC fine would no doubt follow an open critique.

An offensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2014-16, Kiffin was asked whether there's any credence to the idea that different SEC programs are treated and officiated differently.

"That's been talked about for a long time around this conference ...," Kiffin said. "I would just say I've been on both sides of it and leave it at that."

The Rebels will need to do just that. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) plays at Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Among the other officiating gripes Kiffin retweeted were a holding call on Jordan Watkins, a collision in the secondary that did not result in a pass interference penalty and a missed facemask call on Dart.

He's adopted the strategy of amplifying the criticisms of others rather than issuing complaints of his own.

One of those criticisms belonged to Dart's mother, Kara — not him, he reminded the SEC.

"She said it, not me," he said with a wry smile.

