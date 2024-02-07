Ole Miss football 2024 depth chart projection: How Lane Kiffin's transfer portal adds fit

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football seems to have reached a lull in the transfer portal chaos, with the portal closed for most players and the majority of the top talent already moved.

Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin announced 17 transfer portal additions last week, but how will they impact the Rebels' roster?

With spring football looming, here's a look at a projected two-deep on offense and defense.

*Denotes newcomer

Offense

QB: Jaxson Dart | Walker Howard

The only question here is whether Austin Simmons can challenge Howard for the backup spot this offseason. Howard was above Simmons on the depth chart last year.

RB: Ulysses Bentley IV OR Logan Diggs* | Kedrick Reescano

We know Diggs has an injury problem, but Kiffin has not publicly addressed its severity yet. If he can play next season, he'll be a factor.

WR: Tre Harris | Ayden Williams

WR: Juice Wells* | Deion Smith*

WR: Jordan Watkins | Cayden Lee

Ole Miss simply has more talented wide receivers than it can fit on the field at once in its typical three-receiver set. It's difficult to imagine returning stars Harris and Watkins losing their starting spots, and Wells is a former All-SEC performer. But Smith is as electric a junior college prospect as Ole Miss has signed in some time, and Williams and Lee are both options the Rebels are excited about. This is going to be a difficult position to sort through.

TE: Caden Prieskorn | Dae'Quan Wright*

This appears straightforward enough. Wright's addition provides some nice depth.

OT: Diego Pounds* | Jayden Williams

OG: Nate Kalepo* | Gerquan Scott*

C: Caleb Warren | Reece McIntyre

OG: Jeremy James | Eli Acker

OT: Micah Pettus | Julius Buelow*

Four transfer incomings and lots of positional versatility make this a complex picture that will likely change many times before the season starts. However it shakes out, the Rebels will have experienced options to choose from at every position.

RECRUITING: Ole Miss football gets commit from four-star linebacker Corey Amos in Class of 2025

Defense

DE: Jared Ivey | Kam Franklin*

DL: Walter Nolen* | Zxavian Harris

DL: JJ Pegues | Akelo Stone

OLB: Princely Umanmielen* | TJ Dudley

It was noteworthy that Ole Miss listed Kam Franklin, its top 2024 signee, as a defensive end when it announced his arrival to campus last week. The Rebels also benefit from some real versatility in the trenches on defense. And Pete Golding's tendency to rotate diminishes the significance of starting roles. Everyone on the two-deep will play, and play a lot.

LB: Chris Paul Jr.* | Raymond Collins*

LB: Khari Coleman | Suntarine Perkins

The Rebels lack some linebacker depth beyond the experienced duo of Coleman and Paul. What the Rebels decide to do with Perkins in his second season will help define this position group. A linebacker in high school, Golding deployed him in a simplified edge role in 2023 just to get his athleticism on the field. He hinted that he could add more positional versatility as he adjusts to the college game.

CB: Trey Amos* | Chris Graves Jr.

CB: Amorion Walker* | Brandon Turnage*

Beyond Amos, who looks like a surefire starter, Ole Miss has an interesting youth vs experience choice. Walker is a freakish athlete, and Graves flashed last season as a freshman. But Turnage has five seasons of college football already under his belt.

Slot CB: John Saunders Jr. | Yam Banks*

S: Trey Washington | Louis Moore*

S: Key Lawrence* | Jadon Canady

This group should be home to some fierce competition this spring, with some strong transfer portal talent mixing with the likes of Washington and Saunders, who both performed well in their roles last season.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Projecting Ole Miss football 2024 depth chart after portal additions