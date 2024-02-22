Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard critical of foul disparity in loss to Mississippi State

Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard said he had never been involved in a game like the one the Rebels lost 83-71 to Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

The comment, in context, was directed toward what Beard saw as a discrepancy in the box score. Mississippi State shot 39 free throws to Ole Miss' 21 in a game that was undeniably physical.

Two Rebels – Allen Flanigan and TJ Caldwell – fouled out, and the Rebels were forced to manage foul trouble on both of their centers, with Moussa Cisse and Jamarion Sharp each picking up four apiece.

Neither of Mississippi State's big men – Tolu Smith III and Jimmy Bell Jr. – picked up a foul. Though Beard made it clear on more than one occasion that he thought the Bulldogs (18-8, 7-6 SEC) deserved to beat the Rebels (19-7, 6-7), he took issue with that in his postgame press conference.

"It's amazing to me that Smith and Bell, the two five men here, they have zero fouls in the game," Beard said. "I'm just reading what's on the stat sheet. I won't let my personal opinion be known because that's not how college basketball works. Two physical players, in an SEC game, late in February, they played 40 minutes at the five spot and have zero fouls in the game."

Beard said he thought if this game were a rivalry game contested by two teams that might draw more eyeballs – using North Carolina vs. Duke and Kansas vs. Baylor as examples – that the foul situation would garner national attention.

"Some basketball people might take a look at the film, not just the box score, not just the coaches' comments, but actually look at the game," Beard said. "Zero fouls on guys that are two physical players. On the other end, we have multiple players foul out of the game. Again, give Mississippi State credit. A lot of these possessions where the most aggressive person won the possession. But, in all my years of coaching, I have not been involved in a game like that."

Beard received a technical foul midway through the second half following an interaction with one of the officials. Mississippi State coach Chris Jans also earned one later in the game for something similar.

"Just a very unique game for us tonight," Beard said. "Not a typical box score."

