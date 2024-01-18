How old is Cam McCormick? Why Miami football TE gets 9th year of college eligibility

Miami football tight end Cam McCormick is returning to school. Again.

McCormick, who's entering his second season with the Hurricanes, announced Thursday he's coming back for his ninth season of college football. He is believed to be the first player to have nine seasons of eligibility, according to multiple reports.

McCormick, who referenced 2024 as his "last ride" on social media, started his career at Oregon in 2016 but suffered four consecutive season-ending injuries in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. His waiver for a ninth season of eligibility was approved by the ACC, according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-5 tight end caught eight passes for 62 yards while appearing in all 13 of the Hurricanes' games this past season, making eight starts.

Here's everything to know about McCormick, including his age and how he received a ninth year of eligibility:

Cam McCormick age

McCormick, a Miami tight end returning next season for his ninth year of eligibility, is 25 years old, according to ESPN.

McCormick was in the same high school recruiting class as now-NFL stars like Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert — McCormick's teammate at Oregon — and former 49ers NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

Cam McCormick eligibility: Explaining 9th year

McCormick started his career in 2016, but multiple season-ending injuries prevented him from seeing the field for four straight seasons.

The former Oregon tight end redshirted in 2016 before appearing in all 13 of the Ducks' games in 2017 as a reserve. His season ended prematurely in 2018 after breaking his left ankle, according to The Oregonian, with complications from the injury also costing him the 2019 and 2020 season.

Then, two games into the 2021 season, McCormick tore his right Achilles, according to The Oregonian, ending his season again. Before his last game with the Ducks, McCormick told reporters before the 2022 Holiday Bowl he applied for an eighth and ninth year of eligibility, which the NCAA accepted.

Cam McCormick injury

McCormick redshirted the 2016 season after being one of three Oregon players to experience rhabdomyolysis after a strenuous offseason workout. After playing in 2017 he then broke his ankle in 2018, which forced him to miss all of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons after complications and three surgeries.

McCormick then suffered another injury in 2021, ending his season early after tearing his Achilles in the Ducks' win over Ohio State.

Cam McCormick stats

Career: 26 receptions for 231 yards with four touchdowns

2017: Six receptions for 89 yards with a touchdown

2018: One reception for minus-2 yards

2021: One reception for 16 yards

2022: 10 receptions for 66 yards with three touchdowns

2023 (Miami): Eight receptions for 62 yards

Cam McCormick 247 ranking

According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, McCormick was a three-star recruit rated the No. 539 player nationally and No. 23 overall tight end in the 2016 recruiting class. The Bend, Oregon, native was also the No. 4-ranked player in Oregon.

