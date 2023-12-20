Miami Hurricanes recruiting: Who were Wednesday morning's biggest signatures?

CORAL GABLES — Five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott made it official Wednesday morning, signing with the Miami Hurricanes three weeks after switching his verbal commitment from Ohio State.

Scott, the No. 15 ranked overall prospect for 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, is the crown jewel of the ‘Canes’ class thus far.

UM signed three other top-60 prospects Wednesday — wide receiver Ny Carr (No. 51) edge Marquise Lightfoot (No. 53) safety Zaquan Patterson (No. 58) — on the first day of the three-day Early Signing Period.

It was a busy opening hour of Early National Signing Day for Miami Hurricanes football, which received half of its 26 verbal commitments entering Wednesday between 7 and 8 a.m.

Chaminade-Madonna 4-star safety Zaquan Patterson committed to Miami on Saturday.

The Hurricanes announced each addition to their 2024 recruiting class with a hype video on social media, with head coach Mario Cristobal’s X account also posting them along with the message “Welcome to the U” in all caps.

One of the biggest names of the 13 signees in the first hour was running back Jordan Lyle. The consensus four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas flipped his non-binding verbal commitment from Ohio State to Miami after a visit to Coral Gables this past weekend.

St. Thomas Aquinas senior running back Jordan Lyle celebrates the Raiders 31-28 win against Homestead in the Class 3M state championship on Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

Other players to sign early Wednesday morning: running back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, receivers Chance Robinson, defensive backs Ryan Mack, Isaiah Thomas, and Romanas Frederique, offensive linemen Juan Minaya and Nino Francavilla, defensive lineman Daylen Russell and edge Elias Rudolph.

The ‘Canes’ first two signees were Patterson from Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory in Hollywood and quarterback Judd Anderson from Warner Robins, Georgia.

Patterson’s high school teammate, wide receiver Joshisa “JoJo” Trader, is also expected to sign with the Hurricanes today. Teammate Jeremiah Smith, a wide receiver rated the nation’s top overall prospect committed to Ohio State, is a potential flip candidate to the ‘Canes, as is Chaminade-Madonna quarterback Cedrick Bailey, a three-star who has given a verbal pledge to North Carolina State.

The Hurricanes started Wednesday with the nation’s sixth-best 2024 class, according to both the 247Sports Composite and On3 Industry team rankings. They finished seventh in 247 and eighth in On3, respectively, in 2023.

The 2024 commitments entering Wednesday didn’t include Armondo Blount, a five-star defensive lineman from Miami Central and No. 21 overall prospect widely thought to be switching his commitment from Florida State back to Miami, whom he originally committed to on Sept. 14 prior to flipping to FSU on Oct. 22.

Blount planned to sign Wednesday at a 6 p.m. ceremony on Instagram Live.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Miami Hurricanes add top-60 signatures on early signing day