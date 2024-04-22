OL play ‘critical’ to consistent success on offense for Colts

The Colts have made it known that they want and need to add more playmaking to the offensive side of the ball in 2024, but consistent success for the offense starts with protecting Anthony Richardson.

“One,” said GM Chris Ballard when meeting with reporters on Friday, “when you’ve got a young quarterback, you’ve got to protect him. That’s one which I think we did a pretty good job last year, and we’ll continue to do well. Tony (Sparano Jr.) has done well with that group. We’ve got a talented group of O-linemen. You want to continue to add playmakers around him.”

The Colts have a very strong foundation along the offensive line. Last season, as a unit, the Colts ranked ninth in pressure rate and 10th in average yards per rush. They’ll return that same unit for the 2024 season, along with Braden Smith hopefully being mroe healthy as he dealt with some injuries last season.

Not only the Colts, but success for any offense starts up front. A good offensive line creates holes in the running game, which then puts the offense in short down-and-distance situations, thus opening up the playbook for Shane Steichen.

On the flip side, a failure to consistently pick up yards on the ground puts the offense in second and third-and-longs, or predictable passing situations, where the pass rush can pin its ears back, and the secondary has the advantage from a coverage standpoint.

In the passing game, we all know how important time is for a quarterback in that regard, as it can give the receivers additional time to create space and the quarterback a clean pocket to throw from.

“Like I said, protect,” added Ballard. “Block and protect. Just look through the league, just look through the playoff teams and they all can block and protect. I think that’s critical. So that’s one.

“I remember Andrew (Luck) used to tell me all the time, ‘Chris, let’s get me protected. Give me guys who can catch it and get to the right spot, and I’ll make the rest work.’ Most of the good ones that’s how they roll. Do you want the superstar out there? Absolutely. But protection, to me, is always first and foremost.”

Adding to the offensive line may not be a huge need for the Colts during this year’s draft, but as Ballard discussed when meeting with reporters, there’s a balance that has to be struck between addressing short-term needs and planning ahead for what is coming two-three years down the road.

Even as we look ahead to the 2025 offseason, the Colts run into some potential unknowns with their offensive line. As of now, both Ryan Kelly and Will Fries are set to become free agents. At offensive tackle, Smith will be in the final year of his deal and he comes with a nearly $20 million cap hit.

Adding to the interior offensive line, while not an immediate need that Ballard has to address right away, could very well be on his radar. And although the Colts have invested in recent years into the tackle position, as a premimum position where it’s hard to find good players, continuing to add competition is something every team should be doing.

In addition to that, with only four tackles on the roster currently, the Colts need more depth, at a minimum, to get through the summer, and this happens to be a draft class loaded with talent, which could be too good to pass up.

“I think there’s a few positions that’s got some real depth,” said Ballard. “Like the O-line in this draft is excellent and there’s depth throughout. I truly believe you’re going to get a really good player in those mid-rounds and even some later because of the depth of the group.”

Along with the offensive line, Ballard spoke very highly of the wide receiver class as well–a good thing given the need for more juice in the passing game. Last season, the Colts ranked 24th in explosive pass players generated.

Of course, on its own, getting Richardson back under center will absolutely help the Colts offense improve in that area, but consistent success for the unit as a whole begins with the play in the trenches.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire