Oklahoma vs West Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Oklahoma vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

How To Watch: ABC

Record: West Virginia (2-1), Oklahoma (3-0)

West Virginia vs Oklahoma Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Oklahoma running game has been just okay – it hasn’t been good enough.

It was no coincidence that the Sooner O wasn’t what it should’ve been last year when the ground game didn’t roll. Rhamondre Stevenson was eligible, the ground attack took things up a few notches and the offense blew up.

Stevenson is now a New England Patriot, the Sooners didn’t hit the 200-yard mark against Tulane and Nebraska, and the O didn’t do everything it should. That’s not to say they couldn’t run – they averaged over five yards per carry against the Huskers – but overall the team with this much talent should be doing even more.

Combine that and the lack of downfield plays – OU is averaging just 10.7 yards per completion – and there’s a glitch.

West Virginia’s defensive front lives in the backfield, the run defense is allowing just 102 yards per game, and the D is the best in America in the red zone. However …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

West Virginia is one of the worst teams in the nation in turnover margin.

It lost to Maryland on four giveaways and a -4 turnover margin, and last week is almost ruined a terrific performance against Virginia Tech with two giveaways.

As good as the Mountaineer D is, it has just one takeaway. It’s going to take a whole lot more than that to get this done.

And yeah, the Oklahoma offense isn’t the unstoppable force it should be. It’s still fantastic, the yards are still there, the wins are still coming, and there aren’t mistakes.

There might not be a whole lot of risk, but there are rewards – the Sooners lead the Big 12 in turnover margin.

What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia has the experience, the defensive front and the ability to pull this off if it can just not be -2 or worse in turnover margin.

The defensive front will be effective and the offensive line will have a good game, but for OU, the steady production of the attack will be enough.

No, this might not be a perfect Sooner team, but it’s winning. It’ll be rocky, but the offense will come through when needed.

West Virginia vs Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 37, West Virginia 23

Line: Oklahoma -17, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

