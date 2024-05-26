Oklahoma State softball earns fifth straight WCWS trip as Cowgirls sweep Arizona

STILLWATER — Neither rain nor lightning nor the Arizona Wildcats could keep Oklahoma State from a fifth straight Women’s College World Series trip.

Fifth-seeded OSU took control early and rolled to a 10-4 win over unseeded Arizona to sweep the best-of-three Stillwater Super Regional on Saturday night at Cowgirl Stadium.

The game’s start time was moved 30 minutes earlier, to 5:30 p.m., in hopes of avoiding the widely predicted severe weather that was anticipated to arrive around 7-8 p.m.

At 7:33, a horn sounded to signal lightning was in the area, with OSU holding a 10-3 lead and still batting in the top of the fifth inning.

But when action finally resumed at 9:50 p.m. after a 2-hour, 17-minute delay, the Cowgirls (49-10) finished the job, eliminating Arizona (37-18-1) and securing a spot in the WCWS yet again.

OSU will face the winner of the Gainesville Super Regional between fourth-seeded Florida and unseeded Baylor in the first round of the WCWS on Thursday at Devon Park. That series is tied at 1 with the decisive Game 3 set for Sunday.

OSU has hosted each of its regional and super-regional games since the 2021 postseason and improved its record to 20-1 record in those games.

Here are three takeaways from the OSU victory:

Oklahoma State's Tallen Edwards (44) celebrates a home run in the first inning of the of Game 2 of the NCAA softball tournament Stillwater Super Regional between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Arizona Wildcats in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, May, 25, 2024.

‘Big-game’ Tallen Edwards at it again

OSU sophomore Tallen Edwards’ impressive postseason continued, and she got off to a fast start Saturday.

After a leadoff walk by Jilyen Poullard to open the game, Edwards sent a fly ball deep to left field. Arizona outfielder Dakota Kennedy reached for the ball but it deflected off her glove and over the wall.

Edwards is now 8 for 16 with four extra-base hits in the postseason. That follows a 4-for-36 slump she fought through to end the regular season.

Referred to by OSU coach Kenny Gajewski as "Big-game Tallen" after a strong performance Friday, Edwards had another key defensive play Saturday. The third baseman started a 5-3-2 double play to erase an Arizona scoring chance in the bottom of the first inning.

With runners on the corners, Edwards snagged a line drive and glanced at the runner on third, who was retreating to the bag. So Edwards threw to first, just missing the out there as the runner dove back in. But the runner from third took off for home and Karli Godwin threw to Caroline Wang, who applied the tag for the inning-ending out.

Oklahoma State's Ivy Rosenberry (41) throws a pitch of Game 2 of the NCAA softball tournament Stillwater Super Regional between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Arizona Wildcats in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, May, 25, 2024.

Back-to-back bombs on back-to-back days

For the second straight game, OSU benefited from back-to-back home runs from the middle of the order. On Friday, it was Claire Timm who started it, but on Saturday, she finished it — and with a record-setting homer.

Freshman Rosie Davis had the first half of the back-to-back with a line drive to left field. Then Timm — affectionately nicknamed the Timm Reaper — launched her home run to right-center field.

It was her 10th of the season, joining teammates Wang (17), Godwin (15), Poullard (11) and Micaela Wark (11) Cowgirls with at least 10 home runs, the first time in program history five players have done so in the same season.

With OSU’s three home runs Saturday, the team now has 92 for the season, one shy of the program record of 93 set in 2021.

Rosenberry, Kilfoyl pair up for strong outing

Ivy Rosenberry made her first start of the NCAA Tournament and pitched into the fourth inning. After allowing an early run, she retired nine of the next 12 batters and pitched around the three singles she gave up.

But after giving up a two-run homer in the fourth, OSU went back to ace Lexi Kilfoyl, who has been dominant in the postseason.

Kilfoyl threw just 13 pitches before the weather delay, and struggled with control when the game resumed. But she allowed just one run on four hits with three strikeouts over four innings and retired the Wildcats in order in the seventh to earn her 26th win of the season.

