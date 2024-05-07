Oklahoma State shocks wrestling world with David Taylor hire

May 6—Oklahoma State hired David Taylor to take over the wrestling program, the athletic department announced Monday night.

Taylor, 33, helped ignite the Penn State dynasty under Cael Sanderson, winning two individual national championships and two Dan Hodge trophies as the No. 1 pound-for-pound high school recruit. Taylor, nicknamed the Magic Man, followed his college career by winning three World Championships and the 2020 Olympic gold medal at 86 kilograms.

He was denied the chance to defend his gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics when current Nittany Lion Aaron Brooks defeated him twice at the Olympic Team Trials on April 20. Taylor's professional career may have ended that day as he transitions to coaching the Cowboys.

"It's an honor to be in this position and I'm extremely grateful," Taylor said via a press release. "I'm looking forward to the future of Oklahoma State wrestling. It has an unbelievable tradition and I'm excited to be part of it moving forward. I've achieved everything I have wanted in my personal career, and this is no longer about me. I am just thrilled to be in the position to help others achieve their goals, and truly make an impact in the wrestling world and on the lives around me."

Taylor has no prior coaching experience. John Smith was also a first-time coach when he accepted the Oklahoma State job in 1991.

When Smith retired three weeks ago, associate head coach Coleman Scott was considered the favorite to assume the position. Scott stepped down as the North Carolina coach after nine years to come back to Stillwater this past August.

It is not yet known whether or not Scott, assistant coach Chris Perry or any of the other existing staff members will be retained moving forward.

What is clear, however, is that athletic director Chad Weiberg is hoping to shake up the landscape of college wrestling and become the No. 1 challenger to Penn State. OSU as of this year is in its longest national championship drought (18 years).

"We began this search knowing there is no goal that is unattainable for Cowboy Wrestling. No expectations are too high," Weiberg said. "The ambitions we have for ourselves led us to the hiring of David Taylor, someone of equally high goals and ambitions."

Seth Duckworth of owrestle.com reported Paycom CEO Chad Richison "made some very large contributions to assist" with the hire "and has committed to additional assistance" to support Taylor.

Weiberg thanked Richison in the press release.

"Without his leadership support of our program, this wouldn't be possible," Weiberg said. "Like so many others, he cares deeply about the sport of wrestling, wants to see it continue to thrive in the state of Oklahoma at all levels, and shares my belief that a strong Oklahoma State program helps assure that continues to be the case long into the future."

The university has not announced a formal introduction for Taylor as of Tuesday afternoon.