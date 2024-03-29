Oklahoma State receiver Leon Johnson III hopes 'whirlwind' football journey includes NFL

FRISCO, Texas — After flying in from the Seattle area, Sarah Johnson sat tensely in the stands of the Ford Center at The Star as she watched her son run and jump and catch passes in the inaugural Big 12 NFL Pro Day.

Yet as nerve-wracking as the event was, it also reminded her of just how incredible the last year of life has been for her son, Leon Johnson III.

The Oklahoma State receiver, who transferred from Division III George Fox University for his final season of college football, stood out among a large group of wideouts on Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-5, 217-pound Johnson had a broad jump of 10 feet, 10 inches, which would have ranked fifth among receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine a month ago. He also had a 35-inch vertical leap and was told he ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash — though official numbers were not readily available.

Considering he was close to walking away from football 14 months ago, the last year has been special.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Sarah said. “He went from maybe being done playing football, to not sure what he was gonna do, to the transfer portal. Then a really fast trip to OSU, and then committing a couple days later. It was insane.

“He was redshirting. Then he’s not redshirting. It’s been bananas. But he’s always reminding me everything is a bonus. Everything that has happened since he left George Fox has been a bonus that we never thought we would have.”

Johnson wants to be a math teacher, and was considering a master’s program to prepare for his career, but instead found the opportunity at OSU to further his education and play football, too.

Then, after thinking he would redshirt until the middle of the season, he moved into the starting lineup and had 149 yards on five catches in his first game. He finished the year with 539 yards on 33 catches over just seven games.

Former OSU receiver Leon Johnson was one of five former Cowboys in action Thursday on the first day of the inaugural Big 12 NFL Pro Day event in Frisco, Texas.

Overall, Johnson was pleased with his performance, from his measurements to his routes in the receiving drills. And with his size and the hands he showed both Thursday and on film, he has a chance to catch some attention from NFL types.

“I felt very good about today,” he said. “I was really happy with my numbers.

“The journey that I took that a lot of people would say is unorthodox and very rare, I think it shocked me at first, but now that I’m here and I’m doing as well as I am, I feel like I proved to myself and to others that I belong here.”

While his primary goal is getting his own shot at the next level, Johnson wants the other non-Division I players out there to see him succeeding on the big stage.

“I want to show that the level of football you’re at doesn’t really matter,” he said. “A lot of guys look down on D-III, and while the skill isn’t always up to par with D-I, there are guys down there who are respected and can do what I’m doing now.

“I was one of those guys that didn’t think I can be where I am now.”

Josiah Johnson shows off route running

As a former quarterback, Josiah Johnson has always had a visual understanding of a receiver’s routes. So as he transitioned to tight end in recent years — first at UMass, then last season at OSU — he found he had a knack for it.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end was pleased with his footwork on Thursday.

“I might not be the fastest on the 40, but I feel like I run a pretty good route, I’ve got some pretty good ball skills, so I hope I showed that,” he said. “Then the film will show the blocking. I pride myself in trying to be a tough guy.

“This last year at Oklahoma State was my first year being a full tight end, and so I’m excited to keep developing in it. I know there’s a lot more I can learn, so I’m excited to keep learning it.”

Johnson split time between quarterback and tight end — even spending a couple weeks in the receiver room, he says — during his five years at UMass. But finishing up and OSU helped him polish his skills before displaying them for pro scouts.

“I’m just hoping they saw I can do whatever they need me to do and I’ll be a good team player,” he said. “I’m just extremely blessed. I’m thankful to God for the opportunity to play for Oklahoma State. It was one of the best years of my life. It was an absolutely incredible experience.”

Braden Cassity pulls double-duty

Braden Cassity finished up his drills with the tight ends and while the others packed up their gear, he sat on a bench along the sideline.

His day wasn’t finished. The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Cassity was invited to join in on running back drills to show his skills as a fullback.

“I understand my role and I think that’s super-important,” he said. “Being able to fit that role and show what I can do in that role is huge, so I’m happy they’re letting me do both.

“I”m not as tall as some of these other tight ends, but I can keep up with them. I wanted to showcase my run blocking a little bit. Got to catch some balls, too. I wanted to show that I can catch, despite what a stat sheet might say.”

Cassity was recruited to OSU as a defensive end, but moved to tight end for his final three seasons. He had 14 receptions for 140 yards, but no drops in his Cowboy career.

Arland Bruce IV looking for next opportunity

A few times a week last fall, Arland Bruce IV would show up to Sherman Smith Training Center near the end of OSU practices, carrying cleats in his hand.

Once the Cowboys cleared the field, he’d get loose and spend some time catching passes.

Bruce never played a snap for OSU. He transferred from Iowa in January 2023 but before August camp arrived, he had been named in the Iowa gambling scandal, effectively ending his college career.

He signed a contract with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League, but that opportunity has since fallen through. So he found himself on the field at Big 12 Pro Day hoping to catch someone’s attention.

“This past year, it’s been a rollercoaster, for sure,” Bruce said. “I’ve just tried to keep a positive mindset. Coach (Mike) Gundy and his staff have been supportive. They let me come to practice, even though I couldn’t practice, but I’d be there 2-4 times a week, working out, eating, using the weight room.

“I felt like they made it easier for me. It would’ve been a lot harder if I’d had to go home and do stuff on my own. Obviously, I’m here today and I didn’t play a single game in the Big 12, so I’m thankful for Oklahoma State.”

A 5-foot-10, 193-pound slot receiver, Bruce was pleased with his agility work and route-running Thursday.

“There’s always room for improvement, but I feel like I had a pretty solid day and ended with some good routes at the end,” he said. “I’m just here seeing what can happen and if I can make a team in the NFL.”

Elijah Collins shows off healthy ankle

After missing the last month-plus of the season, OSU running back Elijah Collins needed a stable performance at Pro Day, and he came through.

Between the 40-yard dash, shuttle runs and receiving drills, Collins showed strong agility in a 6-foot, 225-pound frame.

Collins had a good chance to stand out as well. Running back was among the smallest position groups in action Thursday, with just seven players in all.

Back in action Saturday

No on-field events will be held Friday, though athletes will have time to interact with scouts and front-office personnel who are on hand.

Players return to the field at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with specialists, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers set to perform.

